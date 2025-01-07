6 new, non-Harlan Coben shows like Missing You

Missing You is the newest Harlan Coben Netflix show available to stream. The series, which is based on Coben's 2014 novel of the same name, premiered on Jan. 1, 2025, and it's one of the most popular shows of the year so far. I know that's not saying much about a week into the year, but it's still good news for Coben, Netflix, and the fans who love all of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows!

Missing You has only five episodes, so we know that fans need more good shows like Missing You to watch after finishing the limited series. Instead of recommending all nine Harlan Coben Netflix shows to watch after Missing You, which you should do if you like the show, we shared a list of six non-Harlan Coben Netflix shows to watch if you're a fan of Missing You. It'd be easy to just re-share the list of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows, like Fool Me Once, The Stranger, Stay Close, and more, but it makes more sense to me to share some other shows that Missing You fans probably don't know about yet.

There are also so many mystery shows, like Missing You, from several years ago that keep popping up while we talk about this show. To share the newest shows like Missing You, I only selected shows that premiered after September 2024. So, they're all from the last few months!

Let's get the list of shows like Missing You started with one of the best new Netflix shows from December, Black Doves.

Black Doves

Keira Knightley in Black Doves - Credit: Netflix | Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Doves starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw premiered on Netflix on Dec. 5, 2024, and it's been one of the most popular shows on Netflix since. In the series, Helen Webb (Knightley) leads a double life as a spy and wife of the Minister of Defense, trading state secrets to her mysterious organization known as the Black Doves. When Helen's lover is murdered in connection with the death of a Chinese diplomat, Helen and her old partner, Sam (Whishaw), are pulled into the mystery.

Black Doves is much more of a spy/assassin thriller than Missing You, but there are some similarities between the two shows. They both feature female protagonists with messy homelives trying to find a missing person. In Missing You, Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) obviously leads the Missing Persons Unit, while Helen Webb is trying to locate the daughter of the Chinese Ambassador to the UK who was killed in order to prevent a major international crisis.

Black Doves is also coming back for season 2 on Netflix in 2025 or 2026. So, if you're looking to invest your time in a new series that's already renewed for a new season, Black Doves is a great pick!

The Day of the Jackal

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL -- -- Pictured: (l-r) Lashana Lynch as Bianca, Chukwudi Iwuji as Osi -- (Photo by: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited) | Peacock

Where to watch: Peacock

The Day of the Jackal is another assassin series, but it also has some pretty big similarities with Netflix's Missing You. In The Day of the Jackal, Bianca (Lashana Lynch) is an MI6 agent who takes on the challenge to track and find one of the best assassins in Europe, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) after a German politician is killed. Missing You and The Day of the Jackal feature female leads of color who play law enforcement officers responsible for stopping the bad guys and saving lives.

The Day of the Jackal is based on the novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth. The 10-episode first season premiered on Peacock and Sky in November 2024. Like Black Doves, The Day of the Jackal is also coming back for season 2 soon.

The Day of the Jackal is a much bigger series in scale. It feels like an epic Bond movie at times, so it will definitely feel a little bit different than Missing You, but it's definitely a show I think Missing You fans will enjoy.

Get Millie Black

Where to watch: Max

Of the shows on the list, Get Millie Black is the most similar to Missing You. It's easily one of the best HBO shows of 2024 and the most underrated shows of the year! The HBO original series from Marlon James stars Tamara Lawrance as Millie Black, a detective in Jamaica who is looking for a missing girl. As Millie's investigation continues, it opens up old wounds from her past, including a missing persons case in the UK that she was unable to solve.

Similar to Missing You, Get Millie Black is full of devastating twists and turns. Nothing in this story is as it seems. Like Kat Donovan, Millie is forced to use some unconventional methods to eliminate the red tape and try to solve the case before it's too late.

Get Millie Black is such a good series! I'd highly recommend this show to just about anyone, but I know that Missing You fans will love it.

The Madness

THE MADNESS. Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 101 of The Madness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Colman Domingo stars in The Madness, a new thriller from Netflix that premiered in November 2024. It's been on the Netflix Top 10 since it premiered late in the month, so we know fans are really enjoying this new Netflix original series.

The Madness tells the story of Muncie (Domingo), a TV host who is framed for the murder of a far-right extremist during a writing retreat in the Poconos. Muncie tries to prove his innocence and figure out who is responsible for the murder and, most importantly, who is trying to get him to take the fall.

Like Missing You, The Madness explores the larger system of corruptible power. It goes well beyond the local police force of Missing You, but many of the themes, including the power of social media and technology, are present in both shows.

Murder in a Small Town

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Mya Lowe, Rossif Sutherland and Fritzy-Klevans Destine in the “Prized Possesions” episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN airing Tuesday, Oct. 15 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX. | FOX

Where to watch: Hulu

Murder in a Small Town is not set in the UK like Missing You, but it feels like a UK crime series that was adapted for American (and Canadian) Broadcast TV. The series is based on the mysteries series, The Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries, by L. R. Wright. The series premiered on FOX in the US this fall and ran for eight episodes on the network. It's now available to stream on Hulu!

The series tells the story of Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk), who aids a detective and police chief, Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) in solving various mysteries and murders.

Murder in a Small Town's premise also reminds me a lot of The Sinner, so if you like that show, I definitely think you'll enjoy this one. We're still waiting to find out if Murder in a Small Town is happening! There's clearly a lot more to this story, but it's just a matter of if it'll get the opportunity.

The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury in episode 103 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Seacia Pavao/Netflix © 2024 | Netfli

Where to watch: Netflix

I might be stretching things to call The Perfect Couple a new show, but I'm very confident that fans of Missing You will enjoy the Netflix murder mystery set in Nantucket. The Perfect Couple premiered on Netflix on Sept. 5, and it's the perfect escape to start 2025. Who doesn't love a summery, beach mystery while it's freezing outside?

The Perfect Couple is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. It tells the story of the Winbury family who come together to celebrate the wedding of Amelia (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). When the Maid of Honor, Merritt (Meghan Fahy) dies before the wedding, the rest of the family tries to get to the bottom of the mystery. Secrets are exposed.

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schrieber, Jack Reynor, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, and more also star in the series. The Perfect Couple is definitely a different vibe than Missing You, which is much darker, but it's still an addictive mystery series. Once you start watching, you won't be able to stop!

That's the list of the non-Harlan Coben shows to watch if you like Missing You! Luckily, there's another Harlan Coben Netflix show coming this year. We'll be covering Caught when it comes out!