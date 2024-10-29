New releases coming to Peacock in November 2024
Overall, October was a great month that brought with it many new releases and debuts of new seasons of some of our favorite shows. And now, it's time for a new month to look forward to! Here are the new releases coming to Peacock in November 2024:
- Special Election Night Coverage - Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024
- Eat Slay Love - Thursday, Nov. 7
- The Day of the Jackal - Thursday, Nov. 14
- Twisters (Movie added to Peacock) - Friday, Nov. 15
- Making Manson (docuseries) - Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Based on a True Story season 2 - Thursday, Nov. 21
- Press Start (Animated kids program)- Thursday, Nov. 21
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 - Thursday, Nov. 28
Ready to learn more about some of the shows? We're really excited about The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne and Based on a True Story season 2 starring Kaley Cuoco. Keep reading for more details about the new releases below!
The Day of the Jackal
It's finally almost time for new series The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne to make its debut on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024! The show is based on the novel and movie of the same name. This thriller looks like it's going to be a good one, for sure! Initially, the series was supposed to premiere Nov. 7, however Peacock decided to delay it one week. But that's ok!
The first five episodes of the 10-episode season will drop on premiere day. These will then be followed up by one new episode weekly. The final two will stream together to culminate the finale on Thursday, Dec. 12. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Nov. 14
- Episode 2 - Nov. 14
- Episode 3 - Nov. 14
- Episode 4 - Nov. 14
- Episode 5 - Nov. 14
- Episode 6 - Nov. 21
- Episode 7 - Nov. 29
- Episode 8 - Dec. 5
- Episode 9 - Dec. 12
- Episode 10 - Dec. 12
Alongside Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal also stars Lashana Lynch and Úrsula Corberó. The thriller is centered around the actor's character, Jackal, who is an "unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin," per the synopsis. On a mission to take out his latest target, British intelligence officer Bianca becomes hot on his trail and works to chase him down across Eurpose, "leaving destruction in its wake."
Based on a True Story season 2
Get ready for a binge-watch! Based on a True Story season 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 21 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. We're going to see Ava and Nathan as parents this time around, as they've welcomed their bundle of joy. If you remember in season 1, Ava was pregnant the whole time. And while they try to stay away from their passion for true crime, they get sucked back into the world when a number of murders happen with a copycat of the West Side Ripper on the loose.
Plus, Ava has to deal with the fact that her sister Tory is now engaged to the supposedly reformed serial killer, Matt, who wants to find out who's been going on this killing spree in his name. And you know the Bartletts will want to help! The show stars Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Liana Liberato, and Tom Bateman.