3 early updates on Nobody Wants This season 2 you need to know

Don't let the title of Netflix's hit comedy series Nobody Wants This fool you. It's a delightful romantic comedy series that everyone should want to watch! Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's electrifying chemistry made the series an instant favorite for so many viewers upon its premiere in September 2024, so much so that the series was quickly renewed for season 2 in less than one month!

Like Netflix's other breakout hit comedies A Man on the Inside and Running Point that have also been renewed for second seasons, Nobody Wants This fans were eagerly awaiting the next season as soon their binges were complete. After the shocking season finale, which included a breakup and quick make-up, we needed to know what happens next for Joanne and Noah.

Since the show's renewal late last year, we have been waiting patiently for any bit of news about the second season. Thankfully, Netflix finally shared the biggest piece of news we have been waiting for. From filming news to casting updates to when to expect to watch Nobody Wants This season 2, we're sharing the three biggest early updates you need to know so far!

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody behind the scenes of Nobody Wants This Season 2. WHICH IS NOW IN PRODUCTION!! pic.twitter.com/lrKbkXYUh3 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2025

Nobody Wants This season 2 is now filming!

We'd previously heard rumblings that season 2 was set to begin filming in January or February 2025, but in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires, Nobody Wants This season 2 production was later pushed to March 2025. On March 7, Netflix shared the exciting news that cameras had officially stared rolling on the highly anticipated follow-up season in Los Angeles.

Netflix marked the occasion with a photo of series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody back on set an in character as Joanne and Noah. In the photo, Bell lies on top of Brody on a couch as a film slate hovers above them to begin a take. Both stars are grinning, likely excited to be back in action with the new season of their Golden Globe-nominated, fan-favorite series!

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester - 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals | Emma McIntyre/GettyImages

Leighton Meester and more join season 2 cast

In case you hadn't heard perhaps the best news about Nobody Wants This season 2, Leighton Meester will guest star alongside her real-life husband Adam Brody and her former Gossip Girl "costar" Kristen Bell. That's right, Meester will appear in season 2 as Joanne's former middle school nemesis Abby, who is now a popular mommy influencer on social media.

In addition to Meester, other new guest stars include Miles Fowler as Lenny, Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah, and Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy. Both Lenny and Dr. Andy are described by Netflix as potential love interests for Morgan (Justine Lupe), while Big Noah seems to be Noah's competition at temple. The main cast also gains Jackie Tohn as Ether, who was promoted to a series regular.

Nobody Wants This. Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 108 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2024

Season 2 will premiere later this year

Even though the current television climate typically finds audiences waiting over one year, sometimes even two years or more, for the next season of their favorite shows, that's not a concern for Nobody Wants This season 2. Netflix has already confirmed that the forthcoming 10-episode season will make its premiere sometime later on in 2025.

Now that season 2 is already on track with production in progress, the season's all set to wrap up filming before the thick of summer. Because it's a comedy without special effects, the post-production period isn't as extensive, paving the way for the show to return to our watch lists sometime in fall 2025. We're just lucky we don't have to wait until 2026.

Check back with Show Snob for more Nobody Wants This season 2 news and updates!