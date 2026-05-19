Off Campus should change 1 major storyline from the books in season 2

Following the premiere of Off Campus on Prime Video, fans of the series and the books alike have been wasting no time in thinking about the show's future. Since the streamer hasn't already renewed the second season, and filming will take place this summer, we're dreaming about how the follow-up the season will center on, which storylines could happen from the books, and more.

Going into the series, fans might have expected Off Campus season 2 to follow the order of the books and tell Logan and Grace's love story next. That could very well be the case, as the announcement about which book the second season will adapt hasn't been made, but there's also a chance that Allie and Dean could continue to take center stage after heating up season 1.

However, there's a shocking twist that occurs in Allie and Dean's book, The Score, and costs the life of a beloved character. Off Campus has already taken some creative liberties and made changes to the stories Elle Kennedy tells in her best-sellers, and changing course with this particular twist is definitely a necessity after falling in love with the character in season 1.

(l-r) Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke), Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Off Campus shouldn't kill off Beau like in the books

In Kennedy's third Off-Campus novel The Mistake, which centers on Allie and Dean's love story, Beau Maxwell tragically dies in a car accident. While in a car driven by his father, Beau dies instantly on impact when the car skids on ice and hits a tree, though his father survives the crash. As Dean's best friend, Beau's untimely passing causes Dean great and unimaginable grief.

Beau, who's played by Khobe Clarke in the series adaptation, doesn't have a large role in the first book in the series, The Deal, but the series adaptation introduced him and made him a key member of their friend group. Off Campus went ahead and established Beau and Dean's friendship early on, and in the process, made us fall in love with the lovable, happy-go-lucky frat boy.

Aside from being Dean's best friend and often partying with the Hawks hockey team core four, Beau also introduces Allie to his sister, Joanna Maxwell, the rising Broadway star and Allie's idol. In the process of making this introduction, the series forges a connective bond between Allie and Beau, as they sing show tunes together on their road trip to New York for Thanksgiving.

Most book fans probably don't want the series to diverge from the books anymore than it already has. There have been some changes made that fans are loving, but other changes to the characters and stories have created some conversation. It's hard to say whether deciding not to kill off Beau would be a positive or negative change in the eyes of most devoted fans, but after season 1, we can't imagine this show without his presence.

Perhaps that was by design. Introducing Beau into the series as in integral recurring character earlier than in the books gives viewers a chance to love and appreciate him. He wouldn't be a sudden character that we meet and are forced to mourn in a short span of time. Throughout season 1, we have seen his fun side at parties and his vulnerable side as a caring friend to Dean.

If Off Campus season 2 does in fact adapt The Mistake, then we're surely in for an emotional gut punch with Beau's death. If the second season adapts The Score, then we're going to have even more time to spend with Beau and fall in love with him. The one way the show can avoid breaking our hearts into a million pieces is to change this storyline from the books and keep Beau alive.