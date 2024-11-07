Outer Banks season 4 episode 9 is impressive with its movie-like quality! (Review)
Phew! Outer Banks season 4 episode 9, "The Storm," was certainly jam-packed. It honestly felt like this episode was the season finale. And it very easily could have been. But of course, we have one more to go. Before we get to that, let's breakdown the penultimate episode of OBX season 4 part 2 with our review. SPOILERS BELOW.
In case things just couldn't get any worse for the Pogues, they end up having to go on the run again because the cops think that JJ is the one responsible for Hollis' death. As we saw in episode 8, this was all a set up a la Groff. Father of the year. This guy is truly horrible, and JJ starts to act out. He's hurt, and this is what he does.
Though did he really need to shoot that firecracker at the police? Definitely not. His friends are rightfully mad at him this time. The other times he hasn't thought things through they've sort of let slide. But this time, it was big and they've had enough. And I really can't blame them because I'm sort of fed up with JJ's actions too. Though we do still feel bad for him, and it's so sad to see him drinking so much.
Thankfully, he breaks himself out of it. He probably saw that he'd go down the same path his dad, Luke, has gone down from drinking too much. And he snaps out of it. I'm so relieved! Surprisingly, Kiara's dad comes through in a way of sort of helping and supporting his daughter by pushing the police officer out of the way when he shot at the Pogues in response to JJ firing the firecracker.
Another a few surprises? Definitely Rafe! I was not expecting him to propose to Sofia. But here we are. She's too kind to be with someone like him, but perhaps she'll help him change a bit. In a sort of way. He is Rafe after all. And he also comes in clutch when John B, Sarah, Pope, Cleo, JJ, and Kiara wash up and Shoupe catches them. Rafe channels his inner Ward, and it really showed here.
Honestly, just because we do know that the group is heading to Morocco I knew they would get away somehow. But I wasn't necessarily expecting Shoupe to let them go and for Rafe to be the one coming to the rescue. Funny how things play out sometimes. But with the pressure on him and this being an election year, Shoupe really needs to find Groff who turns out to be a much bigger con man than we all thought.
Back to JJ, he unfortunately didn't respond well and was not supportive when John B told him the news about the baby and he and Sarah wanting JJ to be the godfather. He throws it in his friend's face that he won't be a good dad, just like his own father as well as both of JJ's. This obviously effects John B because that's probably a fear he has. I mean, this show is all about complicated family dynamics and complicated relationships with dads in particular. And John B is still processing certain things about his dad's actions.
But all the fighting doesn't matter when the Pogues hit a massive storm. And it was not looking good for them. Outer Banks season 4 episode 9 features such a great sequence with the chaos of it all, it really felt like I was watching a scene out of a movie and not a television show. This was done so well! JJ comes through and he's the sweetheart we all know that he is, and jumps in to save Sarah from drowning when she falls into the water.
Now look, we all know thanks to the promotional images that the whole group, plus Rafe, makes it to Morocco. But that doesn't mean that I was not nervous and my heart wasn't racing as we waited to see where Sarah and JJ were and whether they were ok. Sarah and John B melted my heart with their hug, and then besties John B and JJ as well. "Brothers for life" was the best way to end this episode!
I really enjoyed Outer Banks season 4 episode 9, and it was nice to get things moving along at a more exciting and action-packed pace once again compared to episode 8. Once again, this episode had high-stakes, the Pogues working together to get themselves out of sticky and dangerous situations, as well as some character development for JJ. I mean if this is what happened here, what about the finale? Thankfully we can go ahead and go watch that right now! Episode grade level: A.
