Outlander dedication in season 7 episode 15: Who is David Wilson?

Outlander season 7 episode 15, "Written In My Own Heart's Blood," is the penultimate episode of the season on Starz before the finale arrives on Jan. 17, 2025. The series is taking a break next Friday and skipping a week. It was such a strong episode that really showcased the brilliance of the series. At the end of the episode, a title card appears onscreen that reads, "In loving memory of our friend and colleague David Wilson." So who was David Wilson and how was he connected to the historical drama?

Who was David Wilson on Outlander?

David Wilson was a lighting technician in the Camera and Electrical Department on Outlander. According to his IMDb page, he worked on a total of 87 episodes of the show, which is definitely a lot! It makes sense as Wilson had been a part of the behind-the-scenes crew of the series from the very beginning, starting with season 1 episode 1, "Sassenach."

He worked on every season of the historical drama up, including Outlander season 7 that is currently airing new episodes. Per IMDb, the last episode Wilson worked on this season was season 7 episode 12, "Carnal Knowledge." His final episode will be in the upcoming final season, Outlander season 8 episode 1. The show's actors, as well as executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis, have said many times how they have crew members who have been with them since the start of filming, and have remained. And Wilson was one of those team members.

Courtesy: Starz

There is no obituary that reveals his age and cause of death. Wilson had an important role on the set as a lighting technician. The job includes setting up lighting equipment, place lights in the correct positions based on the lighting plan, and take care of any electrical problems that might come up. Lighting is one element in a series that sets the tone and mood of a scene. So it's a key aspect in bringing shows to life, including on Outlander as well of course.

Wilson mostly spent his career working on the Starz series, however there are other projects he was involved with as well. He also worked as an electrician on drama series Good Omens, Netflix film The Princess Switch: Switched Again, 2018 movie The Vanishing, among other productions. The Outlander season 7 part 2 premiere also had a dedication as the show remembered Jonn Fadden, a Mohawk consultant.

On behalf of the Show Snob community, our thoughts are with Wilson's friends and family.