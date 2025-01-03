The seventh season of Outlander has been a hit or miss for me overall at certain moments and episodes, which I hate to say. And after a couple of episodes that lost me a bit and included unnecessary storylines if I'm going to be honest, thankfully Outlander season 7 episode 15, "Written in My Own Heart's Blood" brings things back on track. This episode on Starz is one example that reminds us why we love this historical drama so much and showcases just how good it is. Let's get into the review. I'm a show-only fan so my views reflect that. SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Starz

I have to start with the historic painting at the museum shown in the title card, which includes Jamie and Claire. This was a really nice nod and touch to the fact that they are a part of those who are shaping American history. This is actually a real painting located at the Fraunces Tavern Museum in New York whose mission is to "preserve and interpret the history of the American Revolutionary era through public education," per the website.

This piece of art is called Molly Pitcher at the Battle of Monmouth. Molly Pitcher is the name that was given to women who carried water to the soldiers in the war. One woman, Mary Ludwig Hayes, saw her husband, an artilleryman, collapse. Instead of no longer using the cannon since there was no one to "'man it," she took over herself. Another "artillery wife, Margaret Corbin" did the same and was "wounded." Both were recognized by Washington, per the museum's website.

When we first start the episode, we might have just been thinking, 'oh, nice. The show included Jamie and Claire in that painting, how cool.' But when you learn the meaning behind it, it was foreshadowing what happens to Claire later in the episode. And that just really makes me appreciate the minds of the creatives of the series. It wasn't a random choice. Not only that, I believe the two people standing looking at the painting are supposed to be Frank and Bree, especially since we later see he wrote a book about the American Revolution.

So, does this indicate Frank knew about Claire and Jamie's involvement in the war and never said anything? Also another nice nod is the fact that the name of the episode is the title of Outlander author Diana Gabaldon's eighth book, which the second half of the season adapts.

Courtesy: Starz

Alright, let's get into the actual episode now. We know Jamie and Claire have been through so much battle and death. But, wow. Seeing that montage with Claire's voiceover at the start of the episode showing everything they've been through was a real effective way to prep us for the battle set to start soon. There were so many really good scenes between our favorite couple, including the sort of quiet before the storm one at the start as Jamie reflects on his mother and brother's deaths.

Of course Claire is there to listen, and the two find some solace and peace in each other's arms to give them the strength to fight. I just can't with all the feels they give me. And we're not even 10 minutes into the episode at this point! Their goodbyes are always precious as well, and bittersweet as they don't know what's going to happen. Though they have faith they'll make it back to each other.

The doctor not wanting Claire to work with him is so annoying but not surprising, unfortunately. And in hindsight, it's his fault Claire wasn't working inside the church. If she had, her patients would have been inside and she wouldn't have been caught in the crossfire. Claire has a bad feeling about the battle this time, and we're all worried about Jamie of course. But the show goes and takes us completely by surprise. I was literally yelling at my screen in shock.

Courtesy: Starz

The fact that Claire didn't want to leave her patients, despite the British officers arriving at their camp, is very in character for her. And putting herself in danger like that reflects what the Molly Pitcher at the Battle of Monmouth painting represents. Which is why, again, choosing that piece of art was no coincidence. Claire is a truly the bravest hero around. We were worried about Jamie getting hurt that whole time, but it turns out we were supposed to be afraid for Claire.

Ugh they were so close to making it out alright in this battle, but the two sides just had to egg each other on. Sigh. I just can't get over how well Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, and the whole cast's acting is. But the complete heartbreak on Jamie's face. Like, stop. I was crying along with him. I love how unhinged he is and does not care about anything anymore. He even resigns, writing the message with Claire's blood. Aka his heart. Aka a callback to the title of the episode. I'm telling you guys. The little details here are just fantastic. All that's important is Claire. Denny has learned a lot from her, and now he has to put those skills to good use. Hopefully, he's up to the task. Gah!

Courtesy: Starz

Onto the other characters. Thankfully Lord John and Young Ian are able to get William back! I thought it was really interesting that Young Ian never really hesitated to kill anyone who wronged him or his family before. But now because of his love for Rachel, he's trying to avoid it as much as he can. The guilt on his face after killing the deserter says it all.

Though it's not surprising to me because he said "you'll regret that one day, Mohawk." This I'm sure brought back Arch Bug's vow to Ian and how Rachel was in danger because of it. And he didn't want a repeat of that. I mean, honestly dude. How obnoxious are you? He just let you live. Be silent, and you could have walked away quietly.

William and Lord John Grey hash it out a bit for the first time since William learned the truth about his parentage. He's still angry of course, his world has been turned upside down. We all know just how much John loves Jamie. But we truly see it come through in this scene as after everything that's happened between the two friends, John is still defending Jamie to their son.

Courtesy: Starz

I said this last week and I'll say it again. The little actress who plays Jane's sister, Fanny, is absolutely adorable and so talented. She's such a good casting choice! While William was apprehended by those rebels, Major Jenkins came through the camp and recognized Jane as he was there the night she killed Harkness at the brothel. It's not clear what William is going to do exactly, but my guess is that he'll go after Jane to save her from the hands of a British officer.

Sound familiar? I wonder if this is going to play out in a similar way when Jamie saved Claire from Black Jack Randall's questioning. But this time, perhaps William will marry Jane after he gets her away from the redcoats to protect her? Ooh! I'm curious to see what happens in their story.

Courtesy: Starz

As for Roger and Bree, they may be one step closer, or farther, to reuniting. Roger tells Buck who his parents really are, and Buck has a right to be mad and he made some really valid points. Roger convinces him to come to Lallybroch to try one more thing before he goes off to find Geillis. I knew the letter thing was going to happen! We also learn a bit more about Buck and why he doesn't want to go back to his family. He thinks Morag would be better without him.

So I was trying to think of what was the point that Roger and Buck went back to that time, especially since we didn't spend much time with his dad. And at least for now, it doesn't really seem like meeting and sending Roger's father back through the Stones changed anything. But, when Buck points out that it's because of them Dougal and Geillis met, which lead to having Buck, which of course leads to Roger being born. Well, now it all makes sense.

A twist I really didn't see coming is the fact that Mandy just runs off through the Stones before Bree and Jemmy are ready. Girl, wait. Why did you do that? Oh gosh, my heart. Is the family going to be reunited? Are they going to stay apart in a completely different time now? So many questions!

Courtesy: Starz

What a penultimate episode! I knew it was going to be a strong one to set up what's to come in the Outlander season 7 finale. But I really wasn't expecting to love this episode so much. I've been over the American Revolution for a while. Even though the writers have rooted the battles in emotion, it was just getting too repetitive for me.

But season 7 episode 15 is a great example at taking a battle and really rooting it in the characters, making it an interesting watch. Even though my heart is racing in fear for Claire. But she's going to be alright. Right? She has to be! Hopefully after this event and Jamie's resignation, the Frasers' part in the revolutionary war is over. They've done enough. I'd like to see them outside of it now, thank you very much.

Outlander season 7 episode 15 successfully brought all the emotions in those quiet scenes between Jamie and Claire, raised the stakes in an intriguing way for our favorite couple as well as William and Jane and Roger and Brianna, and is leading us into a compelling finale.

The historical drama's finales are always very strong ones. I'm so nervous for what's to come. But I know it's going to be great! As for this week, the penultimate episode really did what the episode before a finale is supposed to do in an intriguing way. Episode grade level: A.

Outlander season 7 part 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Starz. Be sure to check Show Snob weekly for episodic reviews as the rest of the season unfolds, and visit our Outlander page for interviews with the cast and more!