Outlander season 7 episode 16 preview guide (How to watch the season finale, what to expect, and more)

Oh my goodness! I can't believe it's almost time for the Outlander season 7 finale. I'm so happy that we're going to see what happens next after the major cliffhanger of Claire getting shot and Denzell Hunter having to perform surgery on her. Though it's also sad because that means Droughtlander is upon on us once again. Plus, it's bittersweet as that means we're getting closer to the eighth and final season. In case you couldn't tell, there's a lot of emotions going through me right now.

But there's no need to cry just yet. We still have time until our favorite show is going to be over. Let's focus on what we're getting in the final episode. After taking a break last week and leaving us with that ending, Outlander season 7 episode 16, aka the finale, premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz.

If you're watching on streaming and depending on your time zone, I think you know the drill by now! Some of us who aren't on the east coast get to enjoy the episode earlier in the night. The historical drama streams new episodes at midnight ET, which means technically some of us get to start tuning in tonight. Otherwise, those who are subscribed to the Starz channel can start watching at 8 p.m. ET. We broke it all down for you below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday , Jan. 17

, Jan. 17 West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday , Jan. 16

, Jan. 16 Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday , Jan. 16

, Jan. 16 Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday , Jan. 16

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 17

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 17

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 17

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Jan. 17

Now, let's get into the details of the episode. The finale is written by Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia. So we know it's definitely in good hands! Season 7 episode 16 is titled "A Hundred Thousand Angels." I wonder what it could be referring to. Obviously the biggest question right now is how Claire is doing.

We know she's going to make it out alive. Actress Caitríona Balfe is in the final season! And I doubt we're going to be dealing with a Claire ghost in season 8 the way we have Jamie's mysterious one from the very first episode of the series. Though hopefully there won't be any major complications. Check out the synopsis and promo for more details:

"Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he’s learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane."

As mentioned above, the other big plot line is revolved around Jane and whether William will be able to save her. Though we see him ask for his father Lord John Grey's help in the video. I don't know. If you look closely at the scenes where William is with someone breaking in, that looks like Jamie. Perhaps this mission to save Jane will bring the two closer?

Of course there's also Roger and Bree, and whether the family is going to reunite or stay apart a little lost in time. I can't wait to see this finale! It's only a little longer now. As we wait in these remaining hours until then, feast your eyes on some promotional photos!

