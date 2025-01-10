Why there's no new episode of Outlander season 7 today (And when the finale will be released)

Today is Friday, and so that's supposed to be Outlander day. However, you may have noticed that no new episode of Outlander season 7 is streaming on Starz right now. And it's not just any episode. It's supposed to be the season finale that we're eagerly waiting for. Well, there's a reason for that.

There is no new episode of Outlander season 7 on Starz today because the network decided to take a break from releasing/airing a new installment this week. We've seen this happen with previous seasons, and it's also typical for those of you who watch network television. Though cable networks and streamers usually don't take breaks between seasons, Starz has done this before.

Thankfully, the wait isn't very long though. We only have to wait one week until the highly-anticipated last episode of this part of the story. The Outlander season 7 finale, aka episode 16, “A Hundred Thousand Angels," premieres next Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz. Start streaming at 12 a.m. ET on the app, or 8 p.m. ET on the channel.

Courtesy: Starz

Us fans never like to wait an extra amount of time between new episodes, especially with how brutal Droughtlander is. I'm already dreading how long we'll have to wait between the end of this season and the start of Outlander season 8. Which is bittersweetly the last season of the epic historical drama! Though I'm hoping it won't be too long since the final season is already filmed.

Season 7 episode 15 left us on a major cliffhanger with Claire seemingly fatally shot in the liver, and Denzell Hunter is the only one who can perform the surgery based on what she's taught him all season. Is he up to the task? Well, it was left up in the air until TVLine released an exclusive photo from the finale revealing Claire is A-OK. Phew!

I mean, I knew there was no way the series was going to our beloved Sassenach off. But, still. Jamie and Claire have had way too many close calls with death. However, as always, the Frasers' problems are never-ending and there's another issue to deal with. Jamie is probably going to be in big trouble for leaving his post and resigning in the middle of the battle. Though everyone just needs to know by now that Claire comes first for Jamie. Always.

Elsewhere in the episode, William is going to be on a mission of his own and seek help "from an unexpected source" to save Jane from the clutches of some British officers, per the synopsis. I'm already shipping these two, so I'm excited to see what happens next. Be sure to check out the Outlander season 7 finale's promo below.

Hang in there, Sassenachs. We only need to countdown seven days until we see how this chapter of the tale comes to an end. I already know the writers are going to leave us with a major cliffhanger too. Maybe some extra time is good to prepare ourselves!

The Outlander season 7 finale, episode 16, premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz.