3 disturbing documentaries to watch after Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?
By Sandy C.
The disturbing and maddening documentary Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth is now streaming on Max. Here are three other docuseries to stream today that are just as infuriating.
Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth is a three-part doc that follows the haunting true story of two cousins who were abducted and found dead several months later. The victims were 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins. The entire case shook the community and it received nationwide media attention as everyone came together to try to find Lyric and Elizabeth.
Sadly, Lyric and Elizabeth’s murder remains a mystery. The investigation continues today and we hope the documentary can reach someone who may have important information about the case. According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to receive tips about the case, yet no progress has been made.
If you haven’t already, stream all three episodes of Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth now on Max. And if you want to keep the true crime train going, here are three other docuseries to stream.
Unsolved Mysteries
This docuseries is streaming on Netflix and recently dropped the fourth season of the true-crime docuseries. Watching true crime mysteries that have not been solved is super frustrating. Knowing that justice has not been served is never a good feeling, especially because this means that the guilty person is still out there. But there’s also something great that may come out of these mysteries, and that’s the hope that someone who knows more about the case may come forward. Who knows, this person may even be you!
All of this to say, Unsolved Mysteries is full of cases that have been, well, unsolved. What I love about this Netflix series is that it features stories that cover pretty much everything. We’re talking abductions, murders, UFO sightings, and even the paranormal. Four seasons are streaming so there’s something for everyone.
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini
Over on Hulu, another three-episode documentary is streaming that’s worth a watch and will keep you on the edge of your seat. We’re talking about the baffling disappearance of Sherri Papini in 2016. Don’t get me wrong, though this mystery does get solved, it’s very upsetting and disturbing – but for very different reasons. Spoiler alert (though I’m sure most already know): Sherri faked her kidnapping. Why? How? And what were the consequences?
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini features interviews from family and friends of Sherri, including her ex-husband and law enforcement.
TikTok Star Murders
Last, but not least, we recommend TikTok Star Murders on Peacock. This documentary premiered on the service on June 25 and follows a case that slowly unfolded via a series of videos on the TikTok platform. TikTok star Ali Abulaban and his wife Ana created videos on social media and quickly became popular, gaining millions of subscribers. However, Ali began yelling and emotionally abusing his wife in his videos. A messy separation and divorce followed, reminding us all that nothing on social media is what it seems. This is definitely a difficult case and tragedy that could have been prevented.