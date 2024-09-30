6 shows and docuseries' to watch on Peacock in October 2024 (Including some spooky additions!)
October is the month that's all things spooky, so of course there's going to be two new shows premiering on Peacock in October 2024 that fit that bill! We'll get to that in a moment. This month, the streamer has a variety of offerings including new shows and the debut of two new docuseries'. Those are definitely always interesting! Check out the list below:
- Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World (docuseries) - Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
- Queens Court season 2 - Sunday, Oct. 6
- Teacup - Thursday, Oct. 10
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (finale) - Thursday, Oct. 10
- Anatomy of Lies (docuseries) - Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Hysteria! - Friday, Oct. 18
We're definitely excited about all of these, but I'm most looking forward to getting into the Halloween spirit with some horror shows. And there's two spooky additions on Peacock to check out!
Teacup
Premieres Thursday, Oct. 10
First up coming around the middle of the month is Teacup on Peacock starring The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski. I mean, all you have to tell me is that she's attatched to the project, and I'll be sure to tune in. The horror series premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 with the first two episodes. Each week, two new installments drop after that as well. Here's the release schedule:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 10
- Episode 2 - Oct. 10
- Episode 3 - Oct. 17
- Episode 4 - Oct. 17
- Episode 5 - Oct. 24
- Episode 6 - Oct. 24
- Episode 7 - Oct. 31
- Episode 8 - Oct. 31
Teacup will follow a "disparate group of people in rural Georgia," though at the center of the show is the Chenoweth family. As you can see in the trailer, it's clear that Maggie (Strahovski) and James' (Scott Speedman) son Arlo (Caleb Dolden) is the one exposed to the "mysterious threat" that comes their way. Though everyone will have to come together to face it "in order to survive."
Hysteria!
Premieres Friday, Oct. 18
Hysteria! on Peacock takes us back to the '80s when a group of high schoolers take advantage of the "Satanic Panic" and the disappearance of a "beloved varsity quarterback" to get more attention on their band, per the synopsis. We shared the description below:
"When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them."
The horror thriller drama premieres Friday, Oct. 18 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. So this in one good binge-watch series to get you into the Halloween spirit! The show stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezli Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska.