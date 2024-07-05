The 8 shows we're excited to stream in July 2024
July 2024 may not be a jam-packed month compared to June, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some exciting releases we're looking forward to! There's definitely a number of shows coming to different platforms that will cater to everyone's tastes. We shared them below:
- Sunny on Apple TV+ - July 10
- The Serpent Queen season 2 on Starz - July 12
- UnPrisoned season 2 on Hulu - July 17
- Those About to Die on Peacock - July 18
- Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix - July 18
- Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+ - July 19
- Snowpiercer season 4 on AMC+ - July 21
- Women in Blue on Apple TV+ - July 31
I'm really excited and looking forward to three shows in particular: The Serpent Queen season 2, Cobra Kai season 6, and Snowpiercer season 4. And so, we've highlighted these three shows below. Read on for all the details!
The Serpent Queen season 2
Release date: Friday, July 12, 2024 on Starz
The Serpent Queen season 2 is going to see two powerful and notable queens in the second season, Samantha Morton returning as Queen Mother Catherine de Medici of course. And joining her is Minnie Driver as Queen Elizabeth I. I love Driver and it's about time we see her take on more of a leading role! I wouldn't have thought of Elizabeth I at first, but based on promotional images, and the trailer (watch above) I can see it.
The next installment premiers on Friday, July 12 at midnight ET on the Starz app and will air on the Starz channel that day at 8 p.m. ET. One new episode will stream and air weekly from the 8-episode season until the finale on Aug. 23. In season 2, we finally see Charlies IX come of age but that doesn't mean he still doesn't need his mother Catherine de Midici's guidance. A new prophet named Edith also rises in power and "gains a loyal following," per the synopsis. And so this time around, the queen will have political and religious challenges to deal with in order to "regain control." I'm so ready!
Cobra Kai season 6 (Part 1)
Release date: Thursday, July 18 on Netflix
With Cobra Kai season 6 making its way to our screens starting July 18 on Netflix, that does mean it's the beginning of our goodbyes to the comedy-drama. That's because this is the final season, but our farewells will be split into three parts. The first 5 episodes (Part 1) will be released on Thursday, July 18. Then the 15-episode season is split into two more parts. We shared the release dates below:
- Part 1: July 18, 2024
- Part 2: Nov. 28, 2024
- Part 3: 2025
The sixth and final season sees Cobra Kai "eliminated from the Valley," which means the senseis and students will now have to decide whether they want to compete in the world championships of karate, aka Sekai Taikai, per the synopsis. The cast includes Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, and more.
Snowpiercer season 4
Release date: Sunday, July 21 on AMC+
Another show coming to an end in July 2024 is Snowpiercer. The fourth and final season premieres July 21 on AMC and AMC+. The 10-episode season will feature the first episode on premiere day, followed by one new installment weekly until the series finale on Sept. 22.
Season 4 stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. Per Deadline, here's the synopsis of the first episode of season 4:
"Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality. "