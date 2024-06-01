The Boys season 4 and 3 more shows to stream on Prime Video this month (June 2024)
Let's be real, we're all so ready and excited for the fourth season of The Boys! June 13 can't come fast enough. But, if you're in the rare minority who hasn't watched the show (or don't like it), don't worry I'm not here to judge. There's bound to be something you like on Prime Video, and that's what's great about this month's new releases. So get ready! The Boys season 4 and 3 other shows are streaming on Prime Video in June 2024. Get the details below!
Melting Me Softly season 1
Stream on Monday, June 3
There's obviously an audience for international content. Just look at how well German series Maxton Hall - The World Between Us has been doing on Prime Video! Of course K-dramas are another thing all together. If you're looking for a new one, then you'll want to check out Melting Me Softly on Monday, June 3. The South Korean series has four seasons, but only the first one season will be added to the streamer this month. Hopefully if it does well, it can get the rights to stream the rest.
Melting Me Softly is centered around Ma Dong-chan (Ji Chang-wook) and Go Mi-ran (Won Jin-ah) who both choose to take part in an experiment that freezes them. The problem is that both were only supposed to be placed in the frozen capsule for 24 hours, but end up there for 20 years. The head scientist who's the only one who knows how to keep them alive lost his memory after an accident. We see how they try to find some normalcy in this crazy situation, as well as catch up on all the time they've lost. Um, talk about dramatic! And that's what I'm here for I can tell you that. I'm so ready.
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief
Stream on Tuesday, June 4
If you're in the mood for a comedy special, then you can look forward to Marlon Wayans: Good Grief coming to Prime Video on June 4. The comedian shows off his "unique brand of comedy, blending physical humor and hilarious commentary, with a surprising amount of heart," per the synopsis. The one-hour special focuses on Wayans' grief after he recently lost both of his parents, which has helped him to heal. From what his dad has taught him, what it's like to change your parents' diapers, to who he thinks was the funniest. Wayans covers it all in this comedy special.
The Boys season 4
Stream on Thursday, June 13
No offense to the other releases in June 2024, but I think all of us, or at least most of us, are the most excited about The Boys season 4 finally being here! We've been waiting a bit longer than anticipated due to the writers and actors strikes in summer 2023, but that's behind us now. The fourth season is officially coming, and I'm so excited! There is so much in store just from what's shown in the trailer, and I know that the show is going to manage to surprise as it does every season.
Season 4 has a total of 8 episodes, with the first three coming out on premiere day. Then, be sure to tune in each week on Thursdays for one new installment until the finale on July 18. We shared the episode release schedule and synopsis for the new season below:
- Episode 1: "Department of Dirty Tricks" - June 13
- Episode 2: "Life Among the Septics" - June 13
- Episode 3: "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here" - June 13
- Episode 4: "Wisdom of the Ages" - June 20
- Episode 5: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" - June 27
- Episode 6: "Dirty Business" - July 4
- Episode 7: "The Insider" - July 11
- Episode 8: "Assassination Run" - July 18
"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."
The Boys season 4 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Thankfully going into the new season, we already know that the superhero series has already been renewed for a fifth season! Who knows how long the show will last, showrunner Eric Kripke doesn't really want to share that information. So I'm just going to sit back, relax, and enjoy!
My Lady Jane
Stream on Thursday, June 27
While The Boys season 4 will be a weekly release, Prime Video is giving us a show that's a binge-watch for those of us who just aren't patient enough. Like me! As the press release states, "gird your loins" for the debut of My Lady Jane! The series premieres with all 8 episodes on June 27, and is based on the book of the same name by author Cynthia Hand.
We go into an alternate fantasy universe in the Tudor world where perhaps Lady Jane Grey's story ends in a different way other than being known for being the Queen of England for nine days, then beheaded. The synopsis and take on the story is actually quite interesting. Check it out below:
"My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her scoundrel of a husband Guildford. At the center of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure."
The series stars Emily Bader as Jane Grey, Edward Bluemel as her husband Guildford Dudley, Jordan Peters as King Edward, Anna Chancellor as her mother Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon as Guildford's father Lord Dudley. This actually looks like a really fun series, and I'll definitely be checking it out. It's giving me the Hulu movie Rosaline vibes. Historical setting, love, and a strong woman who defends herself? Count me in!
More on Prime Video in June
- Power of the Dream - Tuesday, June 18
- Federer: Twelve Final Days - Thursday, June 20
- I Am: Celine Dion - Tuesday, June 25
If you're looking for some documentaries this month, the streamer is actually adding three! Those are Power of the Dream, Federer: Twelve Final Days, and I Am: Celine Dion. The first doc showcases how a group of professional women's basketball players were able to take on a WNBA team owner, as well as change the "course of U.S. politics," per the synopsis. How the two go hand in hand is what will be explored.
In the Federer documentary, we go into the world of tennis. The film provides a look at the star at his "most vulnerable and candid self," during the last 12 days of his career before retiring, per the synopsis. What's interesting is that the footage used is a home video that wasn't originally going to be made public. But now it is.
You may also want to check out I Am: Celine Dion as the iconic singer talks about her "struggle with a life-altering illness," as well as of course the music that's been a part of her decades-long career. This will definitely be heartbreaking, but a nice treat for fans.