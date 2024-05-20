Bridgerton season 3, episode 4 recap "Old Friends"
Bridgerton season 3 part 1 concludes in a most spectacular way with all the drama and romance one could hope for. In season 3 episode 4, Penelope finds her romance with Lord Debling progressing perhaps even faster than she expected, while Colin looks on unsure what to do.
Meanwhile, Francesca finds herself possibly falling for the Earl of Kilmartin instead of Lord Samadani, while her mother finds herself becoming increasingly interested in Lady Danbury's brother. We're going to discuss all of that and more as we recap the last episode before part 2 airs in June.
Shall we?
Big changes are coming
It seems the mysterious quiet man Francesca met couldn't stop thinking about her as he pays her a visit, surprising her mother Violet, and the family. After the two are formally introduced they sit in silence while confusing the Bridgerton family even moreso.
The moment is interrupted when Lord Samadani arrives as expected. Violet is more than excited to see him, for the prospect of her daughter marrying such an influential man with ties to Queen Charlotte.
But when Francesca sees the Earl of Kilmartin while out with her mother, things change. She is bothered by the high pitch and rather erratic musical choice of a musician nearby causing the Earl of Kilmartin to leave abruptly.
This odd exit frazzles her, but don't worry, he'll be back. Meanwhile, Portia and her daughters are completely baffled that Penelope has a suitor, Lord Debling.
He gifts her a plant to keep on her favorite windowsill where she loves to sit, read, and relax. He asks her which windowsill and why she likes it.
Although Penelope provides a simple answer, it's clear that she chooses that window to watch Colin who lives across the street. The romance between the two continues to blossom, even with Portia's constant interference.
However, things change in a most intriguing way when Lord Debling learns Penelope favors romance novels. As the two converse, it becomes clear that he has all the intentions to ask her mother for her hand in marriage.
Penelope's desire to marry may be coming sooner than she expected.
The difference between love and duty
Not a moment too soon at that, for Portia does reveal to Penelope that Lord Debling had asked for her hand in marriage. While this is initially exciting news, Penelope's feelings change when she realizes that her husband will be gone often.
But the biggest issue seems to be that Penelope has not fallen in love with him. Portia realizes this and begs Penelope to seek reason.
It seems Portia is not the only one who shares those sentiments. Not surprisingly Cressida does not have one gentleman caller.
Eloise visits her, becoming the first friend who ever visited, but her parents do not wish their daughter to be seen around Eloise again. The reality of the situation remains clear, they want her to focus on finding a husband.
If Cressida does not find a husband this season, they will arrange a marriage for her. Finding love or at least indulging in similar pleasure does not seem to be an issue for Benedict, who has indeed been intimate with Lady Tilley Arnold.
We'll have to see how that progresses, if it does, in part 2. Will and Alice Mondrich unfortunately find themselves at odds with Will wanting to continue working at the club regardless of the rules, whereas Alice wants him to enjoy the new life they have now.
She does attend the next party without him, which not only displeases Lady Danbury but Queen Charlotte as well. Alice is now stuck between her husband's happiness and her duty.
Although Francesca seems to be keeping appearances for Queen Charlotte, regardless of her true feelings for Lord Samadani, that changes when the Earl of Kilmartin gifts her a music sheet. The music sheet was the song she heard the musician playing earlier, changed and honestly sounding better with her suggestions.
There is no denying it, Francesca is overjoyed, and Violet notices her daughter's feelings for the Earl of Kilmartin are true.
The moment we've all been waiting for
With Penelope's proposal looming, Violet takes it upon herself to talk some sense to her son, Colin. He decides to attend the party after much debate, where Penelope takes matters into her own hands by asking Lord Debling of his intentions.
Unfortunately, he is not in love with her either but instead to his work and hobbies. The possibility of a love grown from their marriage is looking rather slim.
Colin interrupts their dance, essentially begging Penelope not to marry Lord Debling. The situation gets worse when Lord Debling realizes where her favorite windowsill is facing.
In private he confronts Penelope, calmly, about his discovery, claiming she has feelings for Colin. Although she tries to deny it, he ends their relationship leaving her in tears.
This proves beneficial for Cressida. Very interesting.
Portia's initial reaction is panic but for her family's reputation as opposed to her daughter's feelings. Penelope expresses how disappointed she is in her mother and leaves the party.
As Portia realizes the harm her words caused, she learns that both of her daughters are pregnant. An heir is indeed on the way.
Colin misses Penelope's carriage but decides to chase after it. He joins Penelope in her carriage where the two finally start talking honestly.
Colin admits his feelings for Penelope are true and the two finally kiss. The kiss leads to a little bit more until the carriage stops at the Bridgerton home.
Colin asks for Penelope to join him, essentially asking her to marry him on the spot.
Thoughts on Bridgerton season 3 episode 4
Well...the carriage scene was truly something as their loves and passions met at full force, rest assured nothing more happened. Now that Colin and Penelope are engaged, the real fun can begin.
How will Eloise react? How will Portia react or the whole ton for that matter?
Will Cressida find romance with Lord Debling? As much as the two are vastly different, his land and means of escaping her own cruel family are very appealing.
Perhaps the two can make a perfect match after all. Will Francesca find her happiness with the
Earl of Kilmartin?
Can Violet truly have another romance after so many years alone? Will Lady Danbury allow her to be with her brother?
There are simply so many questions that need to be answered, and I cannot wait for part 2 to air! Stay tuned for more Bridgerton content as we prepare for season 3 part 2 to air.
You can watch Bridgerton season 3 part 1 now on Netflix.