Did we just get a glimpse of Sophie's Lady in Silver outfit from Bridgerton season 4?
Though we're still a ways away from Bridgerton season 4, you know us fans will take any tidbits, teases, and glimpses into the next chapter of the romantic drama that we can. We get excited about any bit of news, and this time is definitely no different! In a new video introducing new actress Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, did we just get a glimpse of Sophie's Lady in Silver outfit from Bridgerton season 4?
Just like in the second season when Kate's name was changed from Kate Sheffield in the books to Kate Sharma in series to reflect the actress' heritage and culture, the same has been done with Ha as well. Her name has been changed from Sophie Beckett in novels to Sophie Baek for the show. And I love that Bridgerton does that!
Alright, back to the video. Netflix released a clip officially introducing us to Ha (watch below) and she's seen looking at the period outfits we've gotten used to. And then, she stops and admires a beautiful silver-looking gown with its gloves. And there's an emphasis there. For those who know the Julia Quinn books, that's significant.
This gal is about to capture Benedict Bridgerton's heart in the best way possible! Their story is a Cinderella-esque one, and I'm so here for it. When Sophie shows up at Violet's masquerade ball, the two hit it off. But as she bids her farewell, she leaves one of her gloves that Benedict holds on to. And Benedict will need to figure out who the enchanting woman he met is with only a glove his clue. I love it! Check out the official logline of the 8-episode season below:
"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."
What's going to be interesting about Benedict and Sophie's love story is not only the mysterious element of it all and us probably seeing the new Bridgerton lead searching for this woman who he, it sounds like, has an instant connection with. It's also the fact that Sophie is not from the upper class.
She "has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton" as a maid, per Netflix's Tudum. "But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances." Very intriguing!
Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix.