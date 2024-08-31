Don't forget to add the 2 shows coming to Starz to your watch-list in September 2024
Let's be honest. When you first think about a streamer to subscribe to or check out what's in their catalog, Starz is not the first one to come to mind. Even though for me personally, I really like the streaming service's offerings and think it's great at producing quality shows. Outlander of course being No. 1!
The historical drama doesn't return with season 7 part 2 until November, though there's two shows coming to Starz in September 2024. And those are Power Book II: Ghost season 4 and new series Three Women. Ready to learn all about them and when to tune in? Keep reading!
Power Book II: Ghost season 4
Release date: Friday, Sept. 6
Power Book II: Ghost is such a good show, and it's bittersweet that in September, that means we're officially saying goodbye to this awesome drama. The fourth and final season is a total of 10 episodes and it first premiered in June 2024. So now when the show comes back, this is season 4 part 2 with the final 5 episodes coming our way.
Episode 6 premieres Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app and 8 p.m. ET that day on the Starz channel. Going forward, one new episode will be released until the series finale on Oct. 4. Are you ready for the conclusion?
Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 2's theme is going to e "like father, like son," per the synopsis. Tariq is going to face a similar situation his father did in which he'll have to make a decision - "leave the game or take over." There's definitely a lot happening with the rest of the characters as well, there's no shortage of drama. I can't wait!
Three Women
Release date: Friday, Sept. 13
Betty Gilpin (Lina), DeWanda Wise (Sloane), Gabrielle Creevy (Maggie), and Shailene Woodley (Gia) all together in one show? You can definitely count me in! Get ready for the premiere of new series Three Women on Friday, Sept. 13 starting at midnight ET on the app or 10 p.m. ET on the channel.
Based on the novel of the same name by author Lisa Taddeo, the show "explores a nuanced portrait of female desire through the compellingly raw and honest stories of three women" - Lina, Sloane, and Maggie, per the synopsis. Woodley's character, Gia, is a writer who has lost her family and convinces the trio to tell their stories. And while this happens, her relationship with each of them "change the course of her life forever." Definitely sounds intriguing!