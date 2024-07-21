Outlander, The Serpent Queen, and the rest of Starz's historical dramas ranked from worst to best
If there's one thing Starz is known and good at, it's the network's historical dramas! Most are actually done very well and given the budget they need. While Starz isn't as big compared to other streamers and companies, it does rival them when it comes to many of its shows like Outlander of course! And other than historical drams, it has some good ones like BMF, Heels, and more.
But this article is for those of you who are like me and enjoy historical dramas the most! Starz has 13 of them in fact. And many of them are ones I've really enjoyed tuning in to. But like many studios, some didn't live up to the expectations. Here's all the Starz historical dramas ranked from worst to best. Let us know if you agree!
Jump to:
Death and Nightingales
Death and Nightingales had a lot of potential, especially with the main cast being Jamie Dornan, Matthew Rhys, and Ann Skelly. Even though the miniseries was only a short three episodes, it didn't manage to grab my attention. I will say that the last one had some twists and turns I really didn't see coming. And look, I know not all stories can have happy endings. But this one really felt sad and upsetting. And that just isn't my cup of tea I guess. There was too much heaviness in the tone, us as an audience didn't get a reprieve. And perhaps with the story being what it is about, that was the point. But it was too much for me.
The Luminaries
The Luminaries is based on the book of the same name by author Eleanor Catton, but it didn't live up to the novel. Even though the 6-episode miniseries was actually written by the writer herself! I don't think the story translated successfully from page to screen. Overall it was hard to connect or even care about the characters. Perhaps it was the strong astrology aspect of it all? I don't know. The story just didn't hook me in like I was hoping it would. I mean I love fantasy series'. But this one wasn't executed great.
Camelot
The legendary story of the fictional King Arthur has been told many times, some successful and some not so successful. The Starz version of the tale is ok. Look, the acting by Jamie Campbell Bower as the royal was really great. He managed to impress me. However if you're looking for a more traditional adaptation of the legend, then this show is not for you.
I'm all for creative liberties, but sometimes they're taken to an extreme route that doesn't make the story work for the audience anymore. Because even if some changes are nice and make the constant retelling of stories interesting, you still have to think about the viewers. They have certain ideas coming in. And if you're going to change things, they have to work. And at many points, it didn't here. Camelot is a total of 10 episodes.
Becoming Elizabeth
When it comes to royal historical dramas, I'v liked most of them on the network. Unfortunately Becoming Elizabeth is lower on our list though due to the fact of how the series ended. And that's more on Starz than the writing. It's disappointing that we only got her teen years during her brother Edward VI's reign. Because after him, it's Mary Tudor who takes the throne, then Elizabeth becomes Elizabeth I, aka the infamous Virgin Queen, later.
It would have been nice to see how she fared during her sisters' reign as well. Though overall I think what's nice is that we saw a softer side to how Queen Elizabeth is usually portrayed, while at the same time she becomes a strong fighter. There's definitely the signs of her strength that's to come. But in comparing it to some of the other royal dramas, this one wasn't my absolute favorite. 8 episodes definitely wasn't enough to tell this tale.
Mary and George
If you're a historical fiction fan, which I'm assuiming you are because why else would you be here, then Mary and George is an enjoyable watch. To be honest I didn't like it as much as some of the other shows on this list, however. It has its fun moments, especially thanks to lead actors Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, and Tony Curran.
But because royal period dramas have been done so much and there's many iterations, I feel like productions have to be aware trying to bring something different. You have to stand out and be unique. And unfortunately though I had high hopes for this one, Mary and George didn't bring anything new to the table. So that's why the 7-episode sereis ranks lower on our list.
Da Vinci's Demons
Da Vinci's Demons ran for three seasons, and it's one of the shows I've enjoyed. The fictional and fantastical version of Leonardo Da Vinci is actually good. Though this one is based on a real person vs. Camelot which is a legend, the creative liberties here worked much better. Tom Riley as the titular character is really charming and makes for a compelling leading man. Plus, the story is mixed with political intrigue, a complicated father-son relationship, and cool inventions made during the Renaissance era in Italy. If you're looking for a series to check out, this one is for you.
Spartacus
A story about rebellion and wanting freedom. That piques my interest already! Spartacus does have a lot of sex and blood, so be aware of that going in if you haven't watched the show yet. But the storylines are really great and it's a good look at the gladiator era of Ancient Rome. Plus, as I like to see, there's a love story in the middle of it that grounds the tale and makes the stakes even more heartbreaking and higher. This one may not be everyone's cup of tea. But I would say try watching the first season at least to see what you think. Spartacus ran for three seasons, plus a prequel. Right now production is happening on a sequel series, Spartacus: House of Ashur.
The Spanish Princess
One series I enjoyed is The Spanish Princess. This serves as a sequel to The White Queen and The White Princess, both of which are also on Starz. We'll get into our thoughts about them later in the article! The Catherine of Aragon story is interesting and tragic. In this version, we actually get to see Catherine and Henry fall in love and how they were close.
But over time, especially not being able to have a male heir amongst dramatic contributors, we see their marriage deteriorate and learn why Henry started to distance himself from her. At least the reasons for the show, not necessarily in real life. Charlotte Hope as Catherine in the 16-episode series brings an emotional side to her, making us feel for Catherine just like many people did for the real-life figure.
The White Queen
One of my favorite Starz shows is definitely The White Queen, which started the franchise as mentioned above. The War of the Roses in history is very interesting just based on real-life events and the extent the two families - House of York and the House of Lancaster - went to gain power in England was crazy. And add in the obvious drama that a series will bring for entertainment purposes, and you've got yourself a solid story. And that's what happened here.
Rebecca Ferguson as Elizabeth Woodville, the main character, was great! We see how the women of the court are able to maninuplate things behind the scenes. And honestly, they usually have a better head on their shoulders than the men do. The 10-episode series explores political drama, power struggles, and of course a love story that goes wrong as it does in courts. But at the end of it all, Elizabeth stays strong. And that's what we like to see!
The Serpent Queen
The first season of The Serpent Queen really got me hooked on the romantic drama between Catherine de' Medici, her husband King Henry II, and his long-time mistress Diane de Poitiers. I think what's intriguing about this dynamic is that Diana had a lot of power and sway over Henry compared to other mistresses seen in other royal dramas. I was sad to see it end with Henry's death. As horrible as the situation was, it was one of the things that made the show interesting.
And I do have to say that the Bourbons and Guises at odds all the time is just amusing and adds another great element to the show. The Serpent Queen season 2 recently premiered, and so far it's off to a great start. I'm looking forward to seeing what the second season brings to the table now that Catherine and Henry's children are all grown up, and their son Edward is king. But, of course Catherine is the one still subtely controlling things. As she should.
Black Sails
Black Sails is still one of the best shows out there, and no one can tell me otherwise. I have a soft spot for pirate stories, so this one definitely fits the bill. During its four-season run the series explored interesting storylines given the brutality of the time and the nature of pirates. But it was done in an amusing way as well. Plus as we mentioned in a previous post, I love that there was great character development throughout. It can be tiresome, especially on a multiple season run show, if the characters and their stories stay the same. It becomes repetitive. But that doesn't happen here.
The White Princess
Out of the three series' in this franchise - The White Queen, The White Princess, and The Spanish Princess, this one is definitely my favorite. You know those shows that you still think about even after you're done watching them? That's The White Princess for me. I'm constntly thinking about rewatching the historical drama every once in a while. I think the onscreen chemistry between Jodie Comer as Elizabeth "Lizzie" of York and Jacob Collins-Levy as King Henry VII (yup, the parents of Henry VIII) is off the charts.
They really brought the characters to life in an intriguing way, and are so great together. And interestingly, I liked that the bond between Lizzie and Henry was actually strong with him not favoring mistresses over her. And he listens to his wife as well, which is a fresh and intriguing take compared to other stories like this.
During their reign they're able to end the Wars of the Roses, but there's an eventual big cost afterwards. Lizzie makes huge sacrifices to protect her family, including her children. If you want a story with political strife, twists and turns you don't see coming, and a love story wrapped into one then this show is for you. The production ran for 10 episodes and is worth every minute of your time!
Outlander
If you've still stuck with me, I don't think it comes as a surprise to anyone that Outlander is on the top of our list! Literally my favorite show on television right now. Outlander just has everything - romance, time-travel, frightening but compelling antagonists, battles, loyalty to home and country, and so much more. Jamie and Claire are one of the most iconic couples ever, there's no denying that. And it's thanks to Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe whose onscreen chemistry is also just there!
The couple is what roots this crazy and ever-changing story down. And I think for most of its run, it does so successfully. Like many shows, there's a season or two here and there that aren't at the same standard of other ones. But overall, Outlander is just amazing. I never have enough words to praise it! The series currently has six full seasons out, as well as season 7 part 1. The second half of the seventh season premieres Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. The show has been renewed for an eighth and final season.