There's a great mix of shows to watch this week! Here's what's on streaming (July 22 - July 28, 2024)
We've got another week ahead of us, which means new releases on the multiple streamers at our disposal! This time around there's actually a really good mix of reality competition, an intriguing docuseries, and a fun dark comedy to check out. Here's what's streaming this week, July 22 - July 28. 2024:
- Dress My Tour - Tuesday, July 23 on Hulu
- Time Bandits - Wednesday, July 24 on Apple TV+
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam - Wednesday, July 24 on Netflix
- Sunny - new episode Wednesday, July 24 on Apple TV+
- The Decameron - Thursday, July 25 on Netflix
- The Serpent Queen - new episode Friday, July 26 on Starz
- Presumed Innocent - finale on Friday, July 26 on Apple TV+ (renewed for season 2)
- Snowpiercer - new episode Sunday, July 28 on AMC
Dress My Tour
Release date: Tuesday, July 23 on Hulu
There's some great competition series' out there right now, and Hulu is adding a new one to the mix. And honestly this sounds really interesting. I think I'll definitely be checking it out! Dress My Tour premieres Tuesday, July 23, 2024 on Hulu. It's unclear how many episodes there are and whether all of them will drop on premiere day. But we'll find out soon!
The competitive reality show sees 11 "aspiring fashion designers" tasked with making clothing for the "music world's biggest names," per the synopsis. Some of those musical stars they have to impress, and who will appear on the series, include JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign, JT, Coi Leray, French Montana, and Jessie James Decker.
Dress My Tour is hosted by actress and model Kate Upton, and will see the 11 contestants all working to prove they're the best one and come out the victor in designing the best pieces. After all, there's a $100,000 prize on the line!
Time Bandits
Release date: Wednesday, July 24 on Apple TV+
Friends actress Lisa Kudrow hasn't done a main role gig in a while, which is why I'm so excited for Time Bandits coming up soon. Even though it is targeted more for the younger audience and families. But, still. It's worth checking out! Especially since Our Flag Means Death actor Taika Waititi also stars! Time Bandits premieres Wednesday, July 24 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. The 10-episode season will continue a two-episode release every week until the finale. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - July 24
- Episode 2 - July 24
- Episode 3 - July 31
- Episode 4 - July 31
- Episode 5 - Aug. 7
- Episode 6 - Aug. 7
- Episode 7 - Aug. 14
- Episode 8 - Aug. 14
- Episode 9 - Aug. 21
- Episode 10 - Aug. 21
The fantasy adventure is centered around 11-year-old Kevin who doesn't quite fit in with his fellow students at school. But, he finds a time-traveling group of bandits who take him on some fantastical adventures through time like seeing dinosaurs, the Trojan Horse, the ice age, and more. And it's up to him, and them, to save the world. And oh, yeah. His parents too!
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam
Release date: Wednesday, July 24 on Netflix
In general in the world of acting and music, it's just been one disappointment after the other when it comes to the reveal of how actors, especially child ones, and artists were treated. It's all the cost of fame, as they say. But it shouldn't be that way. Just look at Quiet on Set on Max. These stories are crazy, and unfortunately were the norm. And Hollywood and the world of fame is still not perfect by any means.
Netflix's upcoming docuseries Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam premieres Wednesday, July 24. The streamer didn't share how many episodes it will. This documentary focuses on former talent manager Lou Pearlman. He's the one who helped launch the career of some of the biggest music stars including The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, and more. Though at the same time, he was running a Ponzi scheme. The Boy Band Scam "uncovers Pearlman's web of lies, revealing the harsh realities of fame, power, exploitation and greed," per the synopsis.
The Decameron
Release date: Thursday, July 25
The Decameron looks to be a fun and lighthearted show with a historical setting, and so you can definitely count me in. It ticks all the boxes! The Decameron premieres Thursday, July 25 with all 8 episodes on Netflix. It's a bit of an outrageous tale, but amusing nonetheless.
When the Black Death hits Florence, Italy in 1348, a number of nobles pack up their belongings and decide to go to a "grand villa" with their servants in tow to "wait out the plague," per the synopsis. The dark comedy is a "wine-soaked sex romp in the Italian countryside" as they try to amuse themselves while there. But when it's down to survival, it may not all be fun and games.