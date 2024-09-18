Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story watch guide: When to tune in, is it a split season?, and more details
It's almost time for the highly-anticipated premiere of Monster season 2, aka Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, on Netflix. After the huge success of Dahmer in 2022, it's no surprise showrunner Ryan Murphy and the streaming service wanted to make this into an anthology series. Unfortunately, there's many stories real-life serial killers that can be adapted into a show. So when can you start tuning in to the next installment?
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. And while the platform has been splitting its releases for some of its shows, you don't have to worry about that here. This is a binge-watch! All 10 episodes of the true-crime drama will be out on premiere day.
Now because of time zone differences, if you're in Hawaii or Alaska, you actually get to start watching Wednesday night. The rest of us, globally as well, have the official Thursday premiere. Check out when The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is released based on where you live below:
Location
Release Time
Hawaii
9:00 p.m. HST
Alaska
11:00 p.m. AKDT
West Coast of the U.S.
12:00 a.m. PT
Midwest of the U.S.
2:00 a.m. CT
East Coast of the U.S.
3:00 a.m. ET
Brazil
4:00 a.m. BRT
England/Ireland/France
8:00 a.m. BST
Germany
9:00 a.m. CEST
South Africa
9:00 a.m. SAST
Dubai, UAE
11 a.m. GST
India
12:30 p.m. IST
South Korea
4:00 p.m. KST
Sydney, Australia
5:00 p.m. AEST
What to expect in The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The next chapter of the anthology series is a bit different than the first season. Where Dahmer worked alone and seemingly had no real motives, Monster season 2 explores a crime committed by two brothers, Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch), working together. And this was very personal. They murdered their parents José Menéndez (Javier Bardem) and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez (Chloë Sevigny), in a pretty gruesome way if you've read about the real-life figures.
Prosecutors said Lyle and Erik did it to inherit the money. But the brothers, to this day, say their motive was "out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents," per the synopsis. The trailer doesn't give much away, though it does seem to hint that the show is going to lean into the very complicated family dynamic.
I'm a fan of true-crime, and definitely have my alarm set. Even though this not the type of show to be watching at night. I usually prefer documentaries over fictional retellings, but I think this is going to be an interesting one to tune in to? Will you be watching right when it comes out?
And actually, the true-crime drama has already been renewed for a third season, and it has its next lead actor. Charlie Hunnam will play the Butcher of Plainfield, Ed Gein. Filming is set to begin next week. You can find more details about this news, here.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.