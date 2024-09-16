There's so many new shows to stream this week! (Sept. 16 - Sept. 20, 2024)
Oh my goodness, I feel like we haven't gotten an exciting week like this in a long time! There's so many new shows to stream this week, Sept. 16 - Sept. 20, 2024. Lots of series' are either debuting, or there's new seasons as well. Some of these include American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on FX and Hulu, Agatha All Along on Disney+, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, and so much more. Check out the full list below:
- My Brilliant Friend season 4 episode 2 - Sept. 16 on Max
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez - Sept. 17 on FX and Hulu
- Agatha All Along - Sept. 18 on Disney+
- The Circle season 7 (Week 2, episodes 5-8) - Sept. 18 on Netflix
- The Penguin - Sept. 19 on HBO and Max
- Frasier season 2 - Sept. 19 on Paramount+
- A Very Royal Scandal - Sept. 19 on Prime Video
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story - Sept. 19 on Netflix
- The Old Man season 2 episode 2 - Sept. 19 on FX and Hulu
- La Maison - Sept. 20 on Apple TV+
- How to Die Alone episode 4 - Sept. 20 on Hulu
- Three Women episode 2 - Sept. 20 on Starz
We're definitely excited about all of these releases, though there's three in particular we highlighted if you're tight on time and need to narrow down the list. Check out our picks below!
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
Watch on FX and Hulu
It's not October or Halloween yet, but there's quite a few shows coming this week that kind of fit that bill. And one of them is American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on FX and Hulu. The new series is based on a podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., per the synopsis. The story focuses on "the rise and fall" of the NFL player, as well as the "disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide," and his legacy in the sports world.
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 with the first two episodes at 10 p.m. ET on FX. You'll be able to stream episodes the next day on Hulu. There's a total of 10 episodes, with the drama airing one new installment weekly after premiere day until the finale on Nov. 12, 2024.
The series stars Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez, Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins, Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton, Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez, Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez, Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murph), Jake Cannavale as Chris, and Norbert Leo Butz as Bill Belichick.
The Penguin
Watch on HBO and Max
DC fans, who's ready for a new show? I sure am! Make sure you're seated for The Penguin, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. While this is premiere day, new episodes will then be released on Sundays, starting with Sept. 29, every week. There's a total of 8 episodes. Check out the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Thursday, Sept. 19
- Episode 2 - Sunday, Sept. 29
- Episode 3 - Sunday, Oct. 6
- Episode 4 - Sunday, Oct. 13
- Episode 5 - Sunday, Oct. 20
- Episode 6 - Sunday, Oct. 27
- Episode 7 - Sunday, Nov. 3
- Episode 8 - Sunday, Nov. 10
The crime drama focuses on the titular character, aka Oz Cobb. We take a deeper look into Gotham City's criminal underworld as the character rises to power. This serves as a spin-off the 2022 Batman movie and stars Colin Farrell as The Penguin himself. Joining the actor onscreen are Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, and more.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Stream on Netflix
I'm not going to lie. Dahmer on Netflix definitely gave me chills, and of course not in the good way. But it was a good show based on true crime. And so, I'm very curious to see how Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story plays out in this new season of the series. You can expect all 10 episodes to drop Thursday, Sept. 19 on Netflix. Check out the official synopsis:
"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents."
The new season stars Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Javier Bardem as José Menendez, Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson.