Orphan Black: Echoes, Black Barbie documentary, and 4 more shows to stream this weekend (June 22 and June 23, 2024)
Another weekend means some more free time to watch some of our favorite shows. At least, I hope you have the time to do so! For me, this is my chance to catch up on everything I wasn't able to tune in to during the week, and it's exciting when there's new releases as well.
Earlier in the week we had the penultimate episode of Dark Matter, finale of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, and new episodes of The Boys and Presumed Innocent. But what about what's new this weekend? Well, you can expect new episodes of Love Island USA season 6 tonight and tomorrow (Sunday, June 23) plus lots more. We've got your back! Check out 6 shows to stream this weekend below.
Interview with the Vampire season 2
Stream on AMC+
If you've been following this season of Interview with the Vampire, you'll want to tune in to this weekend's new episode on Sunday, June 23. That's because it's the penulimate episode! That's right, we're close to the finale. With it being the penultimate installment, I'm sure the episode will be jam-packed with elements that set up the season finale. Be sure to tune in to episode 7, "I Could Not Prevent It." at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. And all we get from the company as a teaser is, "Louis and Claudia are put on trial." Intriguing!
House of the Dragon season 2
Watch on HBO and Max
Another new episode of a popular show that you don't want to miss is House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2. The season has just begun, but it's already off to a great start. I mean we expected nothing less that's for sure. The second episode airs Sunday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO or streams at that time on Max. This season has a total of eight episodes, so don't worry. Thankfully we're still at the start of the Game of Thrones prequel, and it will be a while yet before we have another long wait ahead. For now, enjoy watching!
Doctor Who season 14
Stream on Disney+
While Interview with the Vampire is nearing the end, it's time for us to say goodbye to Doctor Who season 14. Episode 8, "Empire of Death" is the finale, and now streaming on Disney+. So be sure you don't miss it and set aside some time to check it out. I haven't had the chance to watch it yet, and so I'm assuming there's going to be a Doctor vs. Sutekh showdown. After all, the series needs to keep the biggest dramatic element to the very end. And with the way these stories go, I'm sure our Doctor will be the victor.
Federer: Twelve Final Days
Stream on Prime Video
For completely new releases, there's a few options this weekend. The first is Federer: Twelve Final Days. The documentary features, as the title suggests, the last 12 days of famous tennis star Roger Federer's career on the court before he retired. The film is now streaming on Prime Video and features Federer himself as he looks back at his time in the sport. We shared the official synopsis and trailer below:
"Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, the Federer documentary is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Featuring interviews from legendary rivals and close friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokivic, and Andy Murray, Federer: Twelve Final Days provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars."
Black Barbie
Stream on Netflix
Shonda Rhimes is known for many great projects like Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, and now she's trying her hand at a documentary. I mean if you liked the Barbie movie, then you might be interested in knowing the history of the first Black Barbie doll that came out in 1980. And it was thanks to three Black women at Mattel, the company behind the infamous doll, who were able to bring representation at that time. The film portrays their stories, examines "the importance of representation," and how dolls can "be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination," per the synopsis. What we play and see as kids is really important as the synopsis suggests, and so the impact of having dolls that look like everyone is so important. I'm really happy Rhimes decided to produce this documentary, and highly recommend it. It's now streaming on Netflix.
Orphan Black: Echoes
Stream on AMC+
The Orphan Black franchise continues to grow, and this time it's Krysten Ritter right at the helm as Lucy, a woman who is trying to find her place in the world. Orphan Black: Echoes premieres Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. New episodes of the 10-episode season will air weekly on Sunday nights. Per the synopsis, this installment in the franchise follows a group of women whose lives become intertwined as they "embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal." We provided the synopsis for the first episode, and be sure to check out the series trailer:
"When Lucy’s quiet life in the countryside is violently interrupted by forces from her past, she must escape to the city with her new chosen family to find answers, only to meet a familiar young woman who begs even more questions."