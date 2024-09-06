The Perfect Couple episode 5 recap: The book launch from hell
By Sandy C.
Spoilers ahead for The Perfect Couple episode 5.
Tag (Liev Schreiber) is a little too calm at the police station to be guilty, wouldn't you agree? He answers every question Chief Carter (Michael Beach) and Detective Henry (Donna Lynne Champlin) ask him, with a little attitude, of course, but he is still cooperative. And part of the reason he isn’t as polite as he should be is because he is in a rush to make Greer’s book launch party. Still, it’s kind of heartless, isn’t it? He had a long affair with Meritt (Meghann Fahy), she was pregnant with his child, and here he is appearing not to care much at all that she is dead. Let's recap the fourth episode!
Not caught up on The Perfect Couple on Netflix? Not to worry!
- Read The Perfect Couple episode 1 recap HERE.
- Read The Perfect Couple episode 2 recap HERE.
- Read The Perfect Couple episode 3 recap HERE.
- Read The Perfect Couple episode 4 recap HERE.
Tag admits to the affair, he tells Chief Carter that he was, indeed, with Meritt late after the party. And Tag also tells Carter and Henry that he and Meritt got into a fight. But he insists that he did not kill her. Finally, Tag does think of a way to prove his innocence – his watch! Gotta love modern technology.
Tag’s watch tracks his heart rate, steps, sleep patterns, you name it. So Tag hands over his watch to the police. He isn’t wrong. That very much can prove he went to bed at the time he said, which is before Meritt was killed.
Having been cleared, Tag is released. He rushes over to Greer’s book launch (after a drink or 10). That’s right, he is drunk and a half! We got over an awkward and embarrassing dinner in an earlier episode, so this cringe book launch should be a walk in the park! But it isn’t. I think it’s even worse! First, the man Greer has been avoiding arrives to crash the launch party. He is escorted out by security.
Not to worry, though, Tag is there to finish off the mess. After embarrassing his wife, Tag falls on his face in front of everyone in the room. Cue in the parade! No, really, a band marches in and balloons fall to complete the book launch celebration. Absurd! But what did we get from this, folks? Are Greer and Tag innocent (in Meritt’s murder, at least)? I think so.
Well...not so fast. The man who tried crashing Greer's party? Chief Carter learns that he gave Greer a sizable loan. This could be why Greer has been avoiding his calls.