The Perfect Couple episode 5 review: I believe Tag isn't the killer
There's another interrogation in The Perfect Couple episode 5, "Never Gonna Give You Up." But this is the one we've actually been waiting for. Again, I feel like it would be too easy if Tag was Merritt's killer. But, it's good to have this episode to prove that he isn't because the Winbury patriarch definitely could have had motive. Here's our review of the fifth episode of the Netflix series, which is the penultimate one. SPOILERS BELOW.
So nothing stays hidden in this house, as we've established all the members of the family mysteriously knew about Tag and Merritt even though it's not explained how for some characters. Of course the fact that Amelia and Benji broke up after he caught her kissing Shooter has not stayed hidden as well. No wonder Greer has everyone sign a NDA... I guess.
Honestly, good riddance. Benji is not a character I've liked as the episodes have gone on. Even though Amelia and Shooter were very wrong in what they did as well. But Amelia makes a bad choice and sleeps with Benji while he was drunk at his mother's book launch party. Girl please keep your head on your shoulders. I literally rolled my eyes.
The series tries to also make us care about Amelia and Shooter once more as they have a scene together. Literally have no feelings towards this couple. They came out of nowhere and so I'm not invested at all. Like, Merritt and Tag had more chemistry.
The book launch was a complete disaster and hella awkward when Tag shows up drunk after being questioned by the police. He has his rich guy watch that proves he was in bed at the time Merritt was murdered. Ah, all I could do was cover my eyes trying to imagine that actually happening. It was awkward in the best way possible as a viewer. Really enjoyed this scene.
But, honestly. Come on Tag. I know Greer tried to frame you for murder, but look at all of your discretions she's had to put up with. What did you expect? With Tag no longer a suspect and the evidence from the watch showing Greer was not in bed, suspicions now turn to her. Is she the killer? She could be.
The Perfect Couple episode 5 was much better to me than the fourth episode (review here). I feel like we started moving the story along once more, even though we had to flashback to the night of Merritt's murder a couple of times that felt a bit repetitive. She literally interacted with every character that night. But that's how murder mysteries go.
The book launch scene was the highlight of the episode for me where it was hilariously awkward. Episode grade level: B. Interested to know what we thought about the finale? Click here to read our review. Plus, you can go back and check out our thoughts on the rest of the season in episode 1, episode 2, and episode 3.
All 6 episodes of The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix.