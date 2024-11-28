Preview: Jamie and Claire separation, back in the colonies, and more in Outlander season 7 episode 10
I still can't believe Droughtlander is over and we're here talking about our favorite show, but thankfully we are! And we're going to be here for a while. There's so many feels we're left with after the return to Lallybroch and Scotland in last week's episode of Outlander season 7 part 2. And we learn that the beloved Ian is very sick and doesn't have much time left.
Plus, Claire gets called back ot America because Lord John Grey needs her medical expertise for his nephew. So what happens next? When you take a look at the episode description, promo, and first-look images, so much is about to go down in episode 10. Let's get into it all including the release date and time!
Outlander season 7 episode 10, "Brotherly Love," premieres Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app and 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. The series releases new episodes weekly every Friday. I love that we have the streaming option of being able to tune in earlier than the broadcast time. But no matter what you choose, it's great.
Thanks to the time zone difference if you go the streaming route, you'll be able to watch on Thursday evening, aka Thanksgiving. Now that's the type of holiday gift I like to see! Here's the release times based on time zone below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 28
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 28
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 29
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 29
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 29
What is Outlander season 7 episode 10 about?
As mentioned above, Outlander season 7 episode 10 has a lot going on. Let's start out simple with the synopsis and episode promo first:
"Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey. Roger and Buck receive an
unexpected clue in their search for Jemmy."
First thing's first is the fact that Claire and Jamie are now separated, with her and Ian heading to the colonies to help Lord John's nephew. Young Ian tagged along in the hopes of winning Rachel Hunter's heart once and for all, while Jamie stays behind in Scotland to support a dying Ian and his sister Jenny in this difficult time.
I am not happy about this you guys, because as Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan themselves teased, something bad is going to happen while the couple is apart. I mean, never split up Jamie and Claire. Nothing good ever happens. So I'm super nervous especially with Lord John's morbid "Claire, some bad news." And I have a feeling that has to do with Jamie for sure.
If you compare that scene to the scene in the Outlander season 7 part 2 trailer when Claire declares "I would feel it in my heart if his had stopped, mine would stop too," it's the same outfits and setup. Ugh, does something happen to Jamie where they think he's dead? Clearly we know he's not, but how long is Claire going to think this? Gah!
Elsewhere, of course Roger and Buck are still looking for Jemmy and in their travels come across Geillis Duncan. Is this when we're also going to see the return of Dougal MacKenzie on our screens? I sure hope so! Rachel and William pop up in the promo as well.
But noticeably absent in any of the promotion for the episode is Brianna in the '80s. Hmm. There's also the introduction of new cast member and character Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock. You can see her in the image below! And keep scrolling for some more peeks into the episode.
Outlander season 7 episode 10 will be released Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 on Starz. Be sure to check out our Outlander page for interviews, reviews, and more!