Rhiannon chooses her next victim in Sweetpea episode 3 (Preview)
It's almost time for a new episode of Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell! The show has gotten off to a pretty good start so far, and has me intrigued and looking forward to more. I think the setup in the premiere was done really well, and we get to know more of Rhiannon in episode 2. And now, what's to come next?
Sweetpea episode 3, "Black Spots in the Garage” will be released Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 on Starz. There's the option of watching it really early on the Starz app starting at 12 a.m. ET. Or, the episode will also be available on the Starz channel later that evening at 8 p.m. ET. We shared the release times below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
It seems like Rhiannon is going to start getting a bit cocky now that she's killed two people. At the end of Sweetpea episode 2, she went after the obnoxious man at the hospital right before her father died and took up the nurse's attention. She probably blames him for her dad's death, which is why he was her next victim. And based on the synopsis, it seems like she's getting away with this one too. Check out the description below:
"High on power and righteousness, Rhiannon goes after her next target: the ultimate
bully, Julia Blenkingsopp."
That's right, it was also revealed at the end of last week's episode that Rhiannon has set her sights on her high school bully, Julia, who is basically still a pretty horrible person. Of course that doesn't mean Rhiannon has a right to kill her. Though we definitely know where her intentions are and why she wants to get rid of Julia so badly. Though I have a feeling Julia isn't going to be so easy to kill like Rhiannon's previous two victims.
The first-look images of Sweetpea episode 3 also reveal Rhiannon and Craig on a date. Now I wonder if these are flashbacks to when they slept together that one time, and he only responded in emojis after that. Yeah, he's that guy. Or is Craig now interested in her once again. Is it because of her newfound confidence, or the business deal he's waiting on her to sign? Hmm, hmm, hmm. We shared more photos below!
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.