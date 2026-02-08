5 shows to watch instead of Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX will be here tonight, Sunday, Feb. 8. Sure, it’s a big event, but not everyone is interested in it, and you’re likely turning to streaming platforms for something else to watch.

The good news is there’s plenty to watch, whatever genre of show you’re interested in. So, whether it’s because of the Halftime show, the teams playing, or just the fact that it’s football in general, we have you covered with great shows to watch across various streaming platforms.

PONIES -- Pictured: (l-r) Emilia Clarke as Bea, Haley Lu Richardson as Twila -- (Photo by: PEACOCK

Ponies

If you’re looking for something that’s a lot of fun and set in the past, then you’ll want to turn to Ponies. Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, the series follows two wives of CIA agents who are mysteriously killed. They want to get to the bottom of their husbands’ deaths, and so they end up working with the CIA as secretaries as a way to go undercover and find out answers.

Along the way, they get far more than they bargained for. Yes, there are the traditional Cold War elements to the story, but that’s what makes it so fun. There’s still a lot that is fascinating about that time period, and to get a spy story with the 1970s gadgets is a lot more fun to watch than the high-tech stuff of today.

Ponies is available to stream on Peacock.

Cross

Use this time wisely to get caught up on a show that will have a second season very soon. Cross season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 11, so you’ll want to get caught up on the first season right now. While the main story of the second season is different to the first, there are personal storylines that will continue into the second season.

The first season of Cross not just introduces us to Alex Cross himself, but it gives us a fun cat-and-mouse adventure, as he goes in search for a man who is kidnapping victims across different genders and colors. This breaks away from traditional motives, and it makes it difficult to figure out who could be the next victim — and the reasoning behind it all in the first place.

Cross is available to stream on Prime Video.

Edward Ashley (Steffon Fossoway), Peter Claffey (Dunk), and Shaun Thomas (Raymun Fossoway) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Why not something that you can binge within the space of the time Super Bowl LX is on? A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms currently has four episodes that you can binge-watch — the fourth episode will air on HBO at 10/9c tonight, but it’s already available to stream on HBO Max!

The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones but set after the events of House of the Dragon. A lonely knight, Dunk, goes in search of a way to prove himself, and that means heading to a tourney. However, while there, he finds himself on the wrong side of the law, and he has to face a very different Trial by Combat than we’re used to.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Pitt

Would you prefer a medical drama? We’ve got you covered with this one as well. The Pitt is must-see viewing, with each hour of the show set as an hour in the ER. The first season covers just a regular day in the ER, while the second season is set on July 4.

We get to see what everyone goes through on a daily basis in the ER. It means connecting with patients, figuring out what’s really going on, and finding ways to help the families. On top of that, it’s a teaching hospital, which means the younger staff are learning from their mentors, but can they all stay calm in the time of a crisis?

The Pitt is available to stream on HBO Max.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 404 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton

Finally, we need something that is lighter than all the rest, and that means turning to romance. Specifically, we want period drama romance, and what better than Bridgerton? The first half of the fourth season has just dropped, and you’ll want to get caught up before the second half arrives later this month.

You have the choice with this series. You could start from the very beginning, or you can use the Super Bowl LX time to check out the latest season. Each season follows a different Bridgerton sibling, but there are a few mentions of characters within each season’s story.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.