4 great historical drama shows like Bridgerton
Bridgerton is one of the best shows on television right now. There's no argument there in my unbiassed opinion! I love the romance, the costumes, and there's just something so great about the Regency era that makes us all swoon and keep our eyes glued to the screen.
Unfortunately, it does take a long time for new seasons to come out, around two years per season release. And so during that long time, we definitely need something to tune in to, to fill that void. We've got your back! Here's 4 great historical drama shows like Bridgerton to watch on streaming right now.
The Buccaneers
Stream on Apple TV+
Honestly any time I have a chance to recommend The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ on any list, I take that chance. This series is so good! While the costumes might not be as lavish as the Bridgerton ones in some ways, the historical setting and outfits of the time are still going to give you those Bridgerton feels. There's a love triangle, and many challenges this group of friends face. And in season 2, which doesn't have a release date yet, I'm sure that's going to continue. I know that the way Daphne and Simon were forced to get married, and then did, really surprised me. It was a plot twist I didn't see coming. And The Buccaneers will definitely throw many curveballs your way.
Outlander
Stream on Starz
Speaking of twists and turns, Outlander on Starz is amazing at them! Now, look. I think the shows on this list are a bit more dramatic than Bridgerton. Even with all the drama that happens, there, these are on a bit of a different level. But that doesn't mean they're not an enjoyable watch. You're going to fall in love with Jamie and Claire. Really, they're the top OTP. Yes, even more than the Bridgerton couples! I don't think I've ever had two characters give me as many feels as these two except for Once Upon a Time's Captain Swan. It's also got the historical drama element, beautiful period costumes, and lots of adventure. You don't want to skip on Outlander! There's currently seven seasons with season 7 part 2 coming out Nov. 22, 2024.
My Lady Jane
Stream on Prime Video
My Lady Jane is the series I didn't know I needed. I love that it combines romance, historical drama, and fantasy all into one. While Bridgerton is not a fantasy series, I really think you fellow fans will like this Prime Video show. There's fights for the crown, a forbidden romance-esque sort of situation going on, and the two leads just have so much chemistry. And that's what the Netflix hit is so good at doing. They certainly know how to pick the perfect actors for each role whoever the central couple is each season. Unfortunately, despite fans loving the series, Prime Video canceled My Lady Jane after one season. Even still, it ends on a somewhat wrapped up note and you won't regret checking it out.
The Empress
Stream on Netflix
If you'd prefer to stick to Netflix and don't want to venture out to another streamer, then be sure to add The Empress to your list! The German series takes us into the world of political intrigue while Emperor Franz and Elisabeth fall in love. Now that kind of union might not be common with royalty, but they're going to try and change things and take a different approach to marriage. But of course, there's going to be those around them who have their eyes on the crown. But they'll get through it together. The second season premieres Nov. 22, 2024 on Netflix.