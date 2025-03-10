5 shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (March 10-16)

Even though our watch lists are more packed the ever with the constant release of shows each week of 2025 so far, it's time to make way for another jam-packed week of new releases. If you're still making your way through the latest binge releases, like Netflix's comedy Running Point and drama Beauty in Black, you'd better hurry before more shows drop this week.

As always, this week boasts even more new episodes of the biggest shows on streaming right now, like Severance, The Pitt, Daredevil: Born Again, and more. There's also new episodes of The White Lotus, Dark Winds, 1923, Yellowjackets, and other hit shows to catch up on throughout the week. We'll be adding a few more can't-miss weekly shows into the mix.

From a sexy reality dating series on Netflix to one of the best high-concept fantasy shows to a gripping crime thriller and so much more, these are the five best new shows premiering this week. Ready to find out what to add onto your watch list? Take a closer look at the new releases coming during the week of March 10, 2025, beginning below with Temptation Island.

Temptation Island. (L to R) Danny Spongberg, Hashim Moore, Giovanni Troini, Cody Wright, Quentin Lawrence, Dan Hunter, Case Bruton, Erik Thornally, Chris Kotseldis, Max Collier, Yamen Sanders, Logan Paulsen in episode 101 of Temptation Island | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Temptation Island brings the drama on Netflix

Just as Love is Blind and The Traitors end, you don't have to wait long at all for your next reality series obsession. Temptation Island makes its Netflix debut on Wednesday, March 12, and it's the kind of drama-filled unscripted series that's sure to go viral this month. Another edition of the series already has! In the series, four couples put their commitment to the test when they live separately alongside singles of the opposite sex and face the greatest temptation. All 10 episodes release on Netflix at once, making for a truly delicious binge-watch!

Adolescence | Courtesy of Netflix

Adolescence arrives on Netflix

Looking a for a quick but captivating binge? Netflix has exactly what you're looking for this week with the release of the four-episode British limited series Adolescence on Thursday, March 13. The series tackles a tough subject as a 13-year-old boy gets arrested for the murder of a classmate. Adolescence, which comes from Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini, takes viewers through the unbelievable case, and it's sure to be a limited series you can't help but watch in one sitting.

Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) in The Wheel of Time season 3 | Courtesy of Prime Video

The Wheel of Time season 3 kicks off on Prime Video

It's been almost two years since the second season finished airing, but it's finally time for the triumphant return of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video! Like both previous seasons, the fantasy hit's third season contains eight episodes and begins with a three-episode premiere before continuing with one episode weekly. The Wheel of Time season 3 picks up with where the story left off last season as the characters embark on a journey to learn more about the Dragon Reborn. The stakes are higher than ever, and the series looks better than ever!

LONG BRIGHT RIVER -- "These Girls" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Ashleigh Cummings as Casey | Courtesy of Peacock

Long Bright River drops on Peacock

So far this year, there have been a lot of spy dramas and political thrillers — The Night Agent, The Recruit, Paradise, Zero Day, just to name a few — making up our watch lists. But Peacock has decided to drop what could be one of the best crime drama limited series of the year. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Amanda Seyfried leads Long Bright River, which is based on the novel of the same name by Liz Moore. The series follows a police officer in Philadelphia as she investigates the deaths of women in an area impacted by the opioid crisis. All eight episode of the series will be available to binge-watch on Peacock beginning on Thursday, March 13.

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in Dope Thief | Courtesy: Apple TV+

Dope Thief premieres on Apple TV+

Another series coming this week that takes place in Philadelphia, Apple TV+'s new crime drama series Dope Thief arrives on Friday, March 14 with a two-episode premiere. Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura star in the series as friends who decide to pose as DEA agents as a front for their robbery of a nearby home. However, they soon learn that they stole from huge narcotics operation and got themselves into some hot water. Once this series makes its premiere, its sure to become a dark horse and a favorite that everyone can't stop watching week after week.