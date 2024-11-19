Shrinking season 2 episode 7 release date, time, and more (Preview)
Where we left off with the characters of Shrinking season 2 last week, many of them were in a good spot. Sean and his dad reconciled, Alice forgave Louis, and even Paul and Jimmy have some nice friendship moments. The most intriguing part however is the fact that Liz is now a bit lonely and lost, and she may try to find comfort in her ex-boyfriend, Mac. What will happen in this week's episode and when can you start watching on Apple TV+?
Shrinking season 2 episode 7, "Get in the Sea," premieres Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 on Apple TV+. Set your alarms for 12 a.m. ET, which really isn't bad if you're able to stay up a little late. The nice thing is that these episodes are only about 30 minutes long, so you won't be up too late. And it's also good news for those of you living in different parts of the U.S. other than the east coast. Check out the release times (and days!) for episode 7 below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 20
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 19
Alright, let's dive into what we're going to see coming up next! The characters are busy this time around with Jimmy spending "the day with a patient," Brian crashing Gaby's date with Derek2, and Liz on her way "down a dangerous path," per the synopsis.
Let's start with Liz. As we saw in season 2 episode 6, right now Liz feels like she's lost her purpose and doesn't have a lot going on. And Derek is a sweetie as always, but isn't really seeing that. Her ex-boyfriend, Mac (did you catch that Cougar Town reunion?), has just come back into her life. All on friendly terms of course. At least for now. Is the description of Shrinking season 2 episode 7 hinting at something more that's about to happen?
Based on the promotional images, Jimmy is eating a meal from Sean's food truck. Is the patient referenced Sean? It looks like he's now out of the hospital. And though his dad has finally realized his son needs help and his support, there's still a long way to go to mend this relationship. We shared the promo photos below.
