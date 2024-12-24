Shrinking season 2 finale is this week! (Episode 12 release time, synopsis, and more)

** UPDATE: Apple TV+ has released the Shrinking season 2 finale early and the episode is now streaming. **

I'm so sad that it's already time for the Shrinking season 2 finale! I've actually really been enjoying this season and feel like it's hit many great emotional beats. There are some storylines and elements I wasn't too crazy about. But looking at it overall, it's been great. And now, we have one more episode left to go.

Shrinking season 2 episode 12, aka the season finale, will be released Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. I've already mentioned before how I don't think this is a great day to release the finale of a show. Most people are going to be busy with the holiday festivities. But perhaps you'll be able to plan ahead with our preview post here. We shared the release times below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Courtesy: Apple TV+

I'm looking forward to seeing more of Jimmy's journey towards healing and this slight setback now that there's tension between him and Alice, as we saw in last week's episode. With it being the season finale, I'm hoping we're going to end on a good note here between father and daughter. Here's what the synopsis of "The Last Thanksgiving" tells us:

"Jimmy takes Paul’s advice about Alice. Liz finally finds her purpose. Gaby hosts Thanksgiving dinner."

Hmm. I am curious, and a bit nervous, as to why the episode is titled "The Last Thanksgiving." Season 2 episode 8 was named "Last Drink" and that had to do with Paul's doctor recommending he stop drinking alcohol to help his symptoms. Um, is this a hint that Paul is going to pass away? That would be such a sad way to end the season! I really hope that's not the case.

Then there's Liz who seems to find something she can be passionate about, which is great to see for her character after the ups and downs she's gone through. I do kind of wish she and Sean could start working together again. That was too short-lived. But, I don't know. I'm looking forward to seeing what this purpose is. If I had to take a guess, I'd say it has something to do with dogs and photography. We'll find out soon!

And no matter what sort of potential cliffhanger Shrinking season 2 is going to leave us with, at least we know that Apple TV+ has already renewed the show for a third season! So, we aren't going to be left with unanswered questions forever. At least for now. And that's definitely a good feeling going into the finale. Check out some more photos from the episode below!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The Shrinking season 2 finale, aka episode 12, premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 on Apple TV+.