Sophie Skelton on how Brianna is coping being alone in Outlander season 7 part 2 (Interview)
When Outlander season 7 part 2 arrives Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz, all of the characters have someone with them in their respective storylines. Claire and Jamie and Roger and Buck (check out our interview with Richard and Diarmaid here). But when it comes to Brianna, now she's all alone taking care of her daughter Mandy and of course worried about her husband and Jemmy.
There's a lot for her to deal with when the show returns. And to unpack it all and give us some insight as to where Brianna's head is at in the final five episodes, Show Snob had the opportunity to speak with Sophie Skelton herself to give us all the details ahead of the show's return.
Sophie Skelton on Brianna's journey in Outlander season 7 part 2
Show Snob: Brianna is now all alone at the start of Outlander season 7 part 2. Can you talk about her headspace because she doesn't have a support system around her right now.
Sophie Skelton: It's sad because I think it's a little triggering for Brianna. I think when she was a kid, she didn't have much of a support system or it felt like [that]. I think her biggest lean was Frank. And then once she found out that he'd been lying to her too, and he died very quickly. I think Brianna's really struggled to trust the world and its process and trust that she's not on her own. And so I think when then in season 7 part 2, she is on her own, it's a very hard thing for her to deal with. But I think her maternal instincts really kick in, and she has something bigger than herself to protect which is the kids. And so that definitely is a survival instinct that kicks in for her. She's better at looking after other people than she is herself.
SS: In the first couple of episodes back, you were acting by yourself essentially. What was it like to have to portray your emotions physically rather than depending on dialogue?
Skelton: I feel very fortunate having started acting at a young age, you gain an innate confidence in yourself. And that, coupled with playing these characters for so long, means that you really do just have a gut reaction of how Brianna's going to react in a certain moment. And so whether [another character] is there or not - obviously it's ideal and the organic energy of that will change how you play a scene. But [those two factors] makes it a lot easier to be able to act with a brick wall. I mean, I think it's quite a fast paced show as well, and so you do kind of have to come in somewhat prepared. [And the directors]. At least if you don't have another actor with you, you have a a good actor's director who can be like, hey. Look. I think that they would probably actually be doing this or on their turnaround, I think they might react in this way. So you just have somebody else's eyes whom you trust where you can actually then kind of adapt to.
SS: What's her journey going to look like now that Roger has gone through the Stones? How is she going to help in a way being in the present?
Skelton: I think your question is great because I think that is actually Brianna's biggest fear is that she thinks that she can't help. The only thing that she can do, and knows how to do right now, is to protect Mandy and just keep life as normal as she possibly can for Mandy. And that's her way of saving one child. And I think the idea of being helpless and the idea of being in the passenger seat is something that Brianna really struggles with. Like I said, she's always just kind of had herself to rely on, and so not being the one to kind of be in control and be able to be proactive is something that she's struggling with.
And so I think in season 7B, there is obviously a turning point in the storyline where Brianna can sort of regain some - it's not necessarily control - but some power in a situation to be able to do something. I think there's nothing worse than feeling trapped in your own body or trapped in your own life. And I think she's very good at having a goal and achieving it. And protecting her children is something she really thrives at. So if she is presented with the ability to do that then she's going to feel a lot better.
SS: What I like about Outlander is that there's constant character development. Is there something that you learned about Brianna in part 2 or season 7 in general?
Skelton: I think we've seen Brianna through a lot of different situations and a lot of different trauma with a big range of people and personalities. And I think before, she has potentially subscribed slightly to the revenge train. And I think now one thing that really reflects and shows her maturity is that I don't think she thinks that way anymore. And I think she's very much just about protecting her peace and just making sure people are okay around her, and just being kind of the best mother that she can be, and just being quite proud of herself.
And so I think in in season 7 part 2, the main thing I learned is just actually a highlight of that growth of, she's not interested in kind of changing the external. She just wants to make sure that she is sort of the best version of herself and the best mom and just a a good human and that she'll do the right thing. Which might not always be easy. But she definitely does the right thing.
* This interview has been edited for length and clarity
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22 on Starz.