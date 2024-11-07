Sorry, but Outer Banks season 4 episode 8 is kind of boring (Review)
With episode 7 being so great, unfortunately it feels like Outer Banks season 4 episode 8 was a little disappointing in comparison. It was not as enjoyable for me, and we get into the review of "Family Plot," to see why. SPOILERS BELOW.
So this is an important episode as it really sets up Chandler Groff and what his true motives are. He does not care about JJ at all, and that's just so heartbreaking and disappointing. JJ has already had an unpleasant father in Luke, and now Groff has let him down as well. I mean, this guy is literal scum.
First, he goes through this elaborate plan to get the scroll back from the Pogues after they figure out the Blue Crown is in Morocco, comes up with the whole scheme with calling the cops and setting JJ up for Hollis' murder, and locks Kiara in the cooler. So watching the next episode, I get that Hollis was a sort of plot device to tie Rafe into getting to Morocco as well to get his money back from Groff. But, I don't know. I feel like her character was pretty unneccessary.
But that's not the worst that Groff does. He was also behind Larissa's death - which was not drowning - and then goes ahead and pushes JJ off of the boat. Really, all of this for money? I mean, I guess it's because he's not getting anything now that no one else in the Genrette family is alive. Groff had told Hollis he's the sole heir of Goat Island but that's not true. In the will, it states that the property will become a nature preserve and be turned over to the state. Obviously Groff wouldn't want that.
He was living a good and wealthy life with Larissa and the Genrettes though. I don't understand why he would want to kill them. I guess it's greed. All of that still wasn't enough for him. God, I'm shaking my head so hard at this man right now. Then he runs back to the Captain and mercenaries to spare his life. Though he's already deceived them once as well. This guy. My heart truly goes out to JJ.
The highlight of the episode for me was Sarah and John B being so cutsie and giving me all the feels. She tells him she's pregnant, and though both are scared they're happy and he reassures Sarah they're going to figure it out as they always do. Oh, these two. They even go to City Hall to try and get a marriage license to make it all official. Aww, so cute! But it's closed after JJ's destruction through town and of course the most annoying Kooks show up.
Look, I do not condone violence but someone please go beat the living daylights out of this Ruthie girl. I couldn't stand her from the beginning, and I definitely cannot anymore now. Why all this hate? Chill out, girl. John B, Sarah, Cleo, and eventually Pope end up running away from the Kooks just like old times. Sigh. And I knew Pope was not going into the military, and he even goes as far as breaking his ankle monitor off.
As I mentioned above, all the Groff stuff was important to establish but I feel like taking a whole episode to do all of this was just too long. It's clear the writers are pushing the Pogues being in Morocco storyline, so yeah. Some of these episodes and scenes in season 4 part 2 feel too long and they could have been condensed to make for a much more effective story. Like, I was over the Groff stuff pretty quickly because we could tell from the start he was shady. I hate to admit it, but I was kind of bored most way through Outer Banks season 4 episode 8. What did you think? Episode grade level: C.
