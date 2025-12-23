5 streaming shows canceled in 2025 we're still salty about

Every year, TV shows come and go. There are some cancellations that hurt more than others, and broadcast certainly saw its fair share of them. But what about streaming networks? Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and many others opted to cancel a lot of great TV.

Many of the cancellations were abrupt, leaving us with major cliffhangers and no resolution. And sure, some of the shows will be shopped around or there will be an attempt to reboot them in some way, but there is no guarantee in success. In fact, once a TV show is canceled, it’s more than likely not going to be picked up by another network, especially when it comes to streamers.

So, as we come to the end of 2025, we take a look back at the year. We’ve looked at the cancellations we’ve been most sad about, and now it’s time for the cancellations that we’re salty about.

How to Die Alone

Hulu had some fun comedies in 2025, and one of those was How to Die Alone. This was a series with a lot of meaning behind it, focusing on a single woman, who nearly died one night while putting together furniture. A chance meeting with an elderly woman in the hospital led to her realizing that she needed to make some changes.

The first season ended with Mel being arrested after returning from vacation for fraud. After all, she was guilty of it, but it took a long time for her crimes to catch up to her. Now we’re left wondering what’s next for Mel, both legally and romantically.

Laid

Continuing with the comedies, we need to look at Peacock. Now, this streamer was guilty of cancelling a lot of great shows, but Laid is one we’re most salty about. It brought a fun concept, mixing romance, self-growth, and the supernatural together in one.

Laid followed Ruby, who learned that all of her ex-sexual partners were dying. It was a curse, and she needed to warn the next in line. Not only did the series highlight some of the double standards between men and women in the dating world, but it also brought a wonderful female friendship that went through rocky patches, while also highlighting bisexuality in a positive light.

Poker Face

Laid wasn’t the only casualty of 2025 on Peacock. There were many others, with Poker Face being one of those that we’re most salty about. The Natasha Lyonne-led series came back for a second season, giving us Charlie no longer on the run, but still moving from place to place and helping to solve crimes — not that she really wanted to.

The second season landed us on a cliffhanger, putting Charlie back on the run. The problem for the series was the cost, due to constantly moving location, but I also put it down to the binge-watch release that the second season got. There wasn’t as much promotion as this show deserved, leading to not enough eyes to justify a third season.

Dexter: Original Sin

At first, I admit that I wasn’t sure if we needed a prequel series to Dexter. And then Dexter: Original Sin came out, and we got to see how Dexter Morgan got his start in murdering people. More importantly, we got to see why he went after the bad people, and the steps he had to take to cover up his initial crimes.

What makes me really salty about this streaming show cancellation is that it was originally renewed for a second season. Then Dexter: Resurrection performed extremely well, and Paramount+ backtracked on the renewal decision. It always leaves a bad taste in my mouth when a network does this, because why should I trust them with renewals in the future?

The Residence

Sometimes, we just need a little comedic murder mystery in our lives, and The Residence certainly offered that. Cordelia Cupp took over the screen with every scene, showing us her wit and her skill at her job. There were some excellent guest stars throughout, and we got a fun little murder mystery to solve that was far more than initially met the eye.

Then Netflix let us down, cancelling a great series yet again. Netflix justified the cancellation due to cost, as the seven-stage White House set was a bit of a drain, but that set was built. The major-named guest stars were also blamed for the costs, but there could have been ways around that. Netflix just didn’t try, and once again, it makes us not even want to get invested in a new show because this is what Netflix does.

