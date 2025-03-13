Sweet Magnolias season 5 may have been quietly confirmed

Whether you were a fan of the fourth season or not, you're probably wondering whether a Sweet Magnolias season 5 is happening at Netflix. Well, based on a new update, a new season may have been quietly confirmed. And that update doesn't come from the streamer.

According to the official website of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the labor union for script writers in film, television, radio, and even online work, a writers room has been formed and could be opening up soon for Sweet Magnolias season 5. It lists showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson returning in those roles.

There's also a couple of producers, a staff writer, and story editors established for the new season. Even though Netflix has not officially renewed or cancelled the drama, the writers room being set up does indicate that there's a high chance the series has already gotten the renewal behind closed doors, so to speak. Now it's a matter of when the streamer wants to announce the news, if it is indeed happening.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

The WGA page also states "Season 5 (2025-2026)." This most likely means that filming will begin this year, and the new season will premiere sometime in 2026. That's probably the case because if you look at the date for season 4, it says 2024-2025. The fourth season of Sweet Magnolias began filming in 2024, and then premiered in February 2025. So this potential fifth season will probably follow the same schedule/pattern.

This news is a bit surprising given the viewership numbers for the latest installment of the Serenity-set show didn't meet expectations. This actually made us nervous on whether a renewal was coming or not. Netflix does look at ratings, but the cost of a production also plays a very big role in the company's decision making. And overall, Sweet Magnolias doesn't cost much to make and has a decent following. So, I wouldn't be completely shocked if the drama does indeed get the green light.

For me personally, I did not want to pour one out for season 4 and I don't think a Sweet Magnolias season 5 is necessary. At this point, I really don't care what happens between Annie and Ty. Their back and forth has just been too much. There's Maddie who may or may not move to New York for a new job. And while that's intriguing, it's not a huge enough cliffhanger where I feel like things are left incomplete.

The one storyline I actually would like to see play out is Helen and Erik prepping for their wedding. Well, whether I want it or not, it looks like a fifth season is most likely happening. And I hope that at least makes some of you viewers happy! Fingers crossed Netflix confirms the fate of the series soon.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the future of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.