Sweetpea episode 6 finale preview: Are Rhiannon and Julia friends now? (Release date, time, and more)
Rhiannon has been the cause of quite a few murders now, and gotten away with it. Is that going to continue in the Sweetpea finale? That's right. Somehow we've already reached this point and it's time for the final episode of the Ella Purnell series. So when do you need to tune in and what can we expect to see?
Sweetpea episode 6, "Life 2.0," premieres Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Starz. Those of you with access to the app can start watching at 12 a.m. ET, while the rest can tune in at 8 p.m. ET on the channel. Due to the time zone differences, some of you may be lucky enough to actually start watching tonight. Here's a breakdown of the release times:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 15
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 14
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 14
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 14
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 15
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 15
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 15
In last week's episode, we ended on the cliffhanger of Rhiannon pushing Julia's fiancée, Marcus, off the edge of the second floor of the home where the two lured him in. And based on the title and promotional images, it kind of seems like Rhiannon is ready to live her best life. But will she get away with it? That's what the Sweetpea finale's synopsis asks. Check it out below:
"Rhiannon might just get away with it – but what does she stand to lose in the process?"
We do know that Detective Marina is on to her, or at least has very high suspicions. But will she be able to prove it is the question. Elsewhere, it looks like Rhiannon and Julia might actually be friends now? At least on Rhiannon's part. Julia still doesn't look happy in first-look photos shared by Starz. Actually, she looks a bit worried. And who could blame her! We shared the images below.
Sweetpea episode 6, aka the season 1 finale, premieres Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Starz.