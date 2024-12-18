Tell Me Lies season 2 and 3 of the best Hulu shows from 2024

With so many shows coming out on just one streamer, let alone other platforms and broadcast networks, it can be hard to remember what releases came out when. Honestly sometimes for me, it's a blur. With the end of the year approaching though, we're thinking about some of those Hulu shows that we really enjoyed! Here's 4 of the best Hulu shows from 2024.

Tell Me Lies season 2

Now this show may not be everyone's cup of tea. However, if you're a fan of drama and all sorts of messy, then Tell Me Lies season 2 definitely fits that category. Not only this season, the series in general. But the second installment definitely brought with it some twists and turns I did not see coming in the toxic relationships these characters are in. Stephen is as horrible as ever, Lucy keeps getting caught up and makes some questionable choices as well, and Bree. Well, her story of having an affair with her teacher also turned out to be unexpected. As a viewer, it's nice to be surprised and Tell Me Lies season 2 definitely did that. It's still unknown whether a season 3 is happening.

Only Murders in the Building season 4

I never thought Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez would be the perfect television trio. But there's seriously something magical about the three of them together. And their chemistry is why the Hulu series has been going on for multiple seasons and doing so well. Only Murders in the Building season 4 was really enjoyable in that there was character development, a fun mystery to solve, and some great guest stars as well. If you're looking for a show to check all the boxes, this one is it! The show has been renewed for season 5.

The Bear season 3

I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that The Bear season 3 is on this list. Carmy did a lot of growth this season, and the high-stakes environment of running an upscale restaurant really comes through. I never thought my heart would be racing watching a show about cooking, but that's what The Bear does to you. The characters are all so great and cast well, the story moves along at a good pace, and you're eager to see what happens next. And I definitely can't wait for season 4 just like many of you!

UnPrisoned season 2

Last but not least on our list is UnPrisoned season 2. This was such a great comedy when it first came out in 2023, and I was really looking forward to the second season. It really did not disappoint. With Kerry Washington at the center of it, I expected nothing less. I think the comedy is heartwarming, deals with relatable issues, and is a fresh idea. Unfortunately though, it's short-lived and the series has been cancelled by Hulu. Even still. If you haven't checked it out, be sure to do so!