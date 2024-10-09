Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7 review: Lucy, don't do what I think you're about to do!
It's officially the second to last episode before Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu comes to a close. It's been a really dramatic year in many ways, though I feel like overall things have unraveled pretty slowly for the characters. In Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7, "I'm Not Drowning Fast Enough," there's a lot of turning points for the friend group at Baird College. Let's get into the review. SPOILERS BELOW.
As always, we're going to start off with Lucy and Stephen. Based on his dream in the opening shot, it's clear Lucy's words to him are still going through Stephen's mind from the end of episode 6. That's when Lucy told him she knows all the bad parts of him, and still loved him. So why is he punishing her for it?
This came at the perfect time in what I assume is the way Stephen's mind works as well with Diana's dad still not talking to her due to her failing her LSATs, even going as far as cutting her off financially. I mean, dude. Could her dad be any more dramatic? It's not that serious. The girl is burnt out and has so much pressure on her. Give her a break. Of course Stephen is not the supportive boyfriend that he should be and all he can is think of himself and what Diana's strained relationship with her father means for Stephen. Ugh. The audacity of this man.
Lucy is not having the best day either towards the end of the episode. The assault case against Chris has been dropped, and this creep gets away with what he does to girls at parties. With students talking about it at the bar and Pippa not wanting anyone to know it happened to her to, Lucy doesn't think and says that it happened to her. Though as Diana points out, people saw through her lie and this is what works against women who are actually telling the truth.
Lucy's action came from a good place, but it definitely didn't help matters the way she initially thought it would. She was too reactive, and unfortunately that's probably going to have some more consequences. And it seems like we now know why Lucy and Lydia don't talk to each other anymore. Chris knows about what Lucy said and of course goes to tell his sister. This is when Lydia tells Lucy they're not friends anymore and to never talk to her again. Ouch.
With Stephen getting a realization that perhaps Lucy is the better person for him, because she accepts all his bad qualities, he goes to her when she's now vulnerable and heartbroken about losing her friend. He says he still loves Lucy. I don't think this heartless and selfish man is capable of love. He's just always looking out for his own good. But unfortunately Lucy closes the door instead of kicking him out, and all I could scream is, "NOOOO, don't you close that door!" Even though I saw it coming and had a feeling we were going to get back here. But still. Lucy was doing so good all semester.
Elsewhere, this episode of Tell Me Lies season 2 also spent a long time focusing on Bree and Oliver, as well as Pippa and Wrigley. Bree is letting her emotions get the best of her, and she's definitely starting to make irrational decisions. Like hooking up with Oliver in the home he shares with his wife, and Marianne in the other room. She definitely feels bad about it right after, but then calms down after Oliver tells her he loves her. And now, Bree is more than determined to keep this relationship going.
I mean, girl. Come on. He's not going to leave his wife. And he's a huge douche. Plus if you really wanted Marianne to suspect something, Bree should have left only one earring not two. Now it seems she found them, but Oliver was able to get away with saying they were a surprise gift or something because Marianne was wearing them to class the next day. I have two things here.
I commuted to college so I don't know, but is it common for professors to throw parties at their houses and invite their students over? Or is this a Baird College thing because it seems to be a little inappropriate. And second, what kind of professor would wear those nice fancy earrings to come teach a class? I know it was for the effect of Bree seeing them, but still. Try to be a littl more realistic with the writing, please. Thank you.
Finally are Pippa and Wrigley. She confides in him that she is starting to like girls, and there's one in particular but she doesn't say who. And she asks Wrigley to keep this between them. Even after this confession, the two sleep together and then are they dating? That seemed to be a bit weird and confusing to do right after Pippa says she likes a girl. I don't know. It wasn't the right time, I think.
At the bar as everyone is talking about Chris, how the girl who made the accusation against him is probably lying, and Lucy blurting out she's a victim too, Pippa's emotions seemed to be under control until Wrigley blurts out, in front of Diana, that Pippa likes girls now. She's already overwhelmed of course about the whole Chris thing, then Wrigley goes and casually says an important secret of hers out loud.
And Pippa snaps and lashes out at him, using all the things that he's vulnerable about against him. Ouch. But also, Wrigley needed to be more careful. He also has a breakdown and talks about being depressed and his life being meaningless. And my heart went out to him in that scene.
Oh my goodness, what an episode. The pacing of it wasn't very fast, but so much was packed in there and a lot happened. As mentioned above, I feel like each of the characters had a turning point of sorts in Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7. And I think this sets up what's coming in the finale for them next week.
There were so many times when I just wanted to shake these characters, especially Lucy and Bree, and tell them to snap out of making these poor decisions! Overall, I think this episode was well done. It brought drama, sets up what's to come in the finale, while still moving the story along the way it should be. Episode grade level: B.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.