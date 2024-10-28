The Diplomat season 2 and more exciting releases to watch this week (Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 2024)
Are you ready for a new week of streaming? Before the new month starts that will bring with it new releases on multiple streamers, October is closing out with The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix, as well as some more exciting releases. Looking for something to watch? Check out what's coming this week, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 2024:
- Before - episode 3 streams Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 on Apple TV+
- Lioness season 2 - first two episodes premiered Sunday, Oct. 27 on Paramount+
- Somebody Somewhere season 3 - premiered Sunday, Oct. 27 on HBO/Max
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - premieres Wednesday, Oct. 30 on Disney+
- The Diplomat season 2 - premieres Thursday, Oct. 31 on Netflix
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza Part 2 - premieres Thursday, Oct. 31 on Prime Video
Before
Stream on Apple TV+
Actor and comedian Billy Crystal is showing us what he can do in a more dramatic role in Apple TV+'s new series, Before. The show premiered with the first two episodes on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, and this week you can catch the third episode. Be sure to get caught up on the first two before the new installment comes out! There's a total of 10 episodes of the limited series. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 25
- Episode 2 - Oct. 25
- Episode 3 - Nov. 1
- Episode 4 - Nov. 8
- Episode 5 - Nov. 15
- Episode 6 - Nov. 22
- Episode 7 - Nov. 29
- Episode 8 - Dec. 6
- Episode 9 - 13
- Episode 10 - Dec. 20
Crystal takes on the role of child psychiatrist Eli who comes across a "troubled young boy," Noah, who has a "haunting" connection to Eli's past, per the synopsis. The two start to bond, and this comes at a time where Eli is also grieving the recent loss of his wife, Lynn.
The cast also includes Judith Light as Lynn, Jacobi Jupe as Noah, Rosie Perez as Denise, Maria Dizzia as Barbara, and Ava Lalezarzadeh as Cleo.
The Diplomat season 2
Stream on Netflix
Since its debut in 2023, The Diplomat has been a hit on Netflix. And now, it's finally almost time for us to see more of the political thriller! The Diplomat season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 21 with all 6 episodes on Netflix. That's right. This season is a little shorter with two less episodes compared to season 1. So what's up next in the story and for the characters? We shared the synopsis below:
"A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). Stately homes. State secrets. High treason. High tea. "
The second season stars Keri Russell as Kate, Rufus Sewell as Hal, David Gyasi as Austin, Rory Kinnear as Nicol, Ato Essandoh as Stuart, exciting new cast addition Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn, Celia Imrie as Margaret, Nana Mensah as Billie, and Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon.