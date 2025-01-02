4 twisty and funny shows like No Good Deed

Since its release on Netflix in December 2024, the dark comedy series No Good Deed has been an instant fan favorite. During the first week of the new year, the show remains in the top 10 most popular shows ranking, proving that viewers are still discovering the end-of-the-year hidden gem and on the edge of their seats with every unpredictable twist and turn.

The series comes from creator Liz Feldman, who knows a thing or two about crafting a dark and twisted mystery that's full of humor. No Good Deed centers on a couple attempting to sell their home, but when three other couples come biting to bid, the house's dirty secrets from the past come to light and entangle each couple in unpredictable ways.

After watching the complete eight-episode season of No Good Deed, you will probably be looking for another show that's as darkly funny and mysterious while you wait to hear about a possible season 2. Let's get into four similar shows that should be on your watch or re-watch list, beginning with Feldman's fellow Netflix original dark comedy Dead to Me.

Dead to Me

DEAD TO ME (L to R) CHRISTINA APPLEGATE as JEN HARDING and LINDA CARDELLINI as JUDY HALE in DEAD TO ME | Cr. Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX © 2022

It's going to sound like hyperbole, but trust me it's not: Dead to Me isn't dead to me and will go down in history as one of the best streaming series of all time. I still think about this show every single day (okay, maybe that's hyperbole) and what it gave us. Chiefly, the team up of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, two of the greatest actresses of our time (definitely not hyperbole).

Liz Feldman created Dead to Me, which centers on real estate agent Jen Harding (Applegate), a recent widow and single mother to two sons. As Jen attempts to grapple with her grief, she joins a support group where she meets Judy (Cardellini). While looking into the death of her husband, Jen's life becomes even more complicated as she discovers the truth and Judy's role in the tragedy.

Dead to Me earned multiple Emmys and other award nominations, including those for Applegate and Cardellini's performances, and it's a shame they never won an award, especially for their work in the cathartic and powerful final season. The series was an unexpected but severely needed treat and a victory lap for what could be Applegate's final on-screen role. Make sure to (re)watch on Netflix!

Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story - Peacock | Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK

If you're not watching Based on a True Story, you're missing one of the most exciting shows currently on streaming. Another dark comedy series, this one really goes dark, as it follows a married couple who are expecting their first child... and they just so happen to start a true crime podcast with an actual, real-life serial killer. No big deal!

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina star as Ava and Nathan Bartlett, a Los Angeles real estate agent and former tennis player respectively who are preparing for the birth of their son. Between money and marital troubles, there's a lot on their plate, which leads Ava to turn to true crime as a hobby. She soon pieces together the identity of the Westside Ripper, which snowballs into a wild, wild ride. The second season gets even crazier as a copycat killer toys with Ava.

Forget how implausible the plot of Based on a True Story might be, because that's its magic! Cuoco, who spent 12 years on a multi-cam sitcom, really delivers the no-holds-barred comedy performance of her career following an excellent turn in Max's The Flight Attendant (another good choice!), and her chemistry with Messina is an unexpected delight. Watch on Peacock to help lock in a season 3 renewal!

Good Girls

GOOD GIRLS -- "Nevada" Episode 416 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill | (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

Mothers would do anything for their children, and that's at the forefront of the underrated NBC crime comedy Good Girls. When a trio of friends are experiencing financial woes, they elect to take matters into their own hands and hold up a grocery store in their Michigan suburb. Yes, that's "hold up" in the sense of robbing the store and taking money out of its safe.

Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman star as the titular "good girls," which obviously is meant with a wink-wink and a nudge. Are they good? Well, that's up for interpretation, but in their reality, they are far from good as they quickly become involved with money laundering for a local gang and that spins wildly beyond their control.

Unfortunately, Good Girls was canceled after four seasons due to behind the scenes differences that halted a possible fifth and final season. Being so, the story's unfinished. But that's no reason to not dive into the show! It's still an excellent ride from start to finish thanks to the amazing main trio and the unexpected twists. All four seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters | Courtesy: Apple TV+

Looking for a show even more left of center? You should definitely have the Irish black comedy series Bad Sisters on your watch list. From co-creators Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, the series borrows its plot from the Flemish series Clan and has earned a number of award nominations and wins, including a Peabody Award win in 2022 and an Emmy Award nomination in 2024.

Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson star as the Garvey sisters in the wake of the death of one of their husbands. An insurance agent believes the sisters were responsible for their brother-in-law's death and investigates their involvement, which brings the quintet closer together. Compared to the other series on this list, its much more dramatic but no less twisty.

The second season of Bad Sisters made its premiere in November 2024 and came to a close with its finale-like ending in December. If you were waiting to watch season 2 all at once instead of waiting week to week for new episodes, here's your chance. Both seasons of the series are available to watch on Apple TV+, so if you're in need of something exciting to binge-watch, look no further!