Welcome back, chef! When to start watching The Bear season 4 on Hulu

It's showtime! Like Carmy says in the trailer for the newest season of the fan-favorite series The Bear, "it's hard and it's brutal, and that's what makes it special." And that's exactly what we're going to see in season 4 as Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the staff of The Bear work to try and find that balance between creativity, consistency, profitability and... sanity?

Season 3 left audiences with a cliffhanger after the Chicago Tribune left a mixed review of the restaurant, which contributes to The Bear's risk of not being able to become profitable. Carmy is left with a sobering ultimatum that he could lose funding for the restaurant if he's not able to successfully turn things around — and that's exactly what's at stake when we come back to the show in season 4.

When can you start watching The Bear season 4 on Hulu?

Just like past seasons, how you watch season 4 of The Bear is truly a "choose your own adventure" model because all 10 episodes will be released at once. Some fans are going to watch the entire season in just a few days (commitment!), but if you want to really savor the season, you can take time to process between each episode (just be sure to avoid spoilers).

Even though The Bear is an FX show, because of FX's partnership with Hulu, the entire season will be available to stream starting Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. If you'd prefer to watch the show on Disney+, you can navigate to Hulu within the app or website to watch The Bear season 4 there as well.

There's a lot to process in the official trailer for The Bear season 4, and though time has always been a driving factor of the stress woven into the series, this season, there is literally a ticking clock for how long The Bear restaurant can survive. Watch the trailer below for a first-look at what to expect in the new episodes.

Even though I still wish there was more traditional comedy or moments of humor at the heart of this show, dare I say that the season 4 trailer seems to be less stressful than the past two seasons? The trailer may have me fooled, but it looks as though we're going to see less toxicity and more healing — and I love that for The Bear! And you know what else I love? A first-look at the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy's mom.

FX's The Bear season 4 is available to stream Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Hulu.

