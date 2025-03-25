When to start watching Harlan Coben's Caught on Netflix (Release date, time, more)

Us Harlan Coben fans have been spoiled this month as not one, but two, of the author's stories have come to life and been adapted into television series. They join the long roster of Harlan Coben shows on Netflix right now. Earlier in the month, Just One Look, set in Poland, came out. And now it's almost time for Argentina-based drama, Caught to debut. Exactly when can you start watching?

Harlan Coben's Caught premieres Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. There's a total of 6 episodes. Most of the author's works have been adapted into international titles, so you probably know by now that you can watch the upcoming show with either English subtitles or dubbed in English.

It's Spanish you'll hear if you go that route as the series is set in Argentina. And if you live there, then you'll be happy to know the streamer is available in the country that means if you live in the South American country, the series will be released at 4 a.m. ART. Check out the global release times below:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Argentina 4 a.m. ART London, Britain 7 a.m. GMT Germany 8:00 a.m. CET South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m GST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

What is Harlan Coben's Caught about?

Caught is centered around journalist Ema Garay who makes it her job to expose criminals trying to evade the law, per the synopsis. She's determined and will do whatever it takes, even if it's dangerous. When a 16-year-old girl disappears, a man named Leo Mercer becomes her main suspect. The problem is that he's a "respected community figure." So not your typical-looking criminal. Did he do it, and if so, will she be able to stop him while fighting her own demons? Check out the trailer below for more details on what to expect!

The drama stars Soledad Villamil as Ema, Alberto Ammann as Leo, Juan Minujín, Matías Recalt, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena, and Carmela Rivero. The show marks a milestone in the Coben world as this is the first Latin American adaptation of one of his stories. Plus, the writer himself told Variety that Villamil in the lead role was his first pick and who he wanted to play Ema. He got his wish!

Saying these shows are a success on Netflix is an understatement. They're extremely popular, and for good reason! The nice thing is that they've been produced and released pretty quickly to give us our fix. The news outlet reports that the next project, Runaway starring Minnie Driver, is currently filming. There's also I Will Find You starring Avatar actor Sam Worthington, which will begin production in a few weeks. This will be the first U.S. adaptation of his work.

