Widow's Bay season 2 news could be just days away

It's been a minute since the first season of Widow's Bay came to an end on Apple TV, but it's looking pretty likely that we'll see some new Widow's Bay season 2 updates very soon.

Apple TV is heading to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, for a big Hall H panel from 2-4 p.m. PT with some of its biggest shows. Well, we all know Widow's Bay is officially Apple TV's breakout hit of the year so far, so it makes a ton of sense to bring Widow's Bay to SDCC.

We still don't know who exactly will be in attendance for the Widow's Bay panel, but Apple TV has confirmed the show will be there. We're expecting you'll see some combination of creator Katie Dippold, director and producer Hiro Murai, and stars Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, and Kingston Rumi Southwick, although I'd love if the full cast got some love from fans, too.

Widow's Bay is already renewed for season 2

Obviously, the panel is meant to be a celebration for the show, but it's also a good time for fans to get some news directly from the creators and stars. That's what we're expecting at SDCC for Widow's Baby.

Of course, Widow's Bay season 2 is already in the works. Apple TV revealed that news right before the season finale aired in June. We've also learned that the writers are already working on Widow's Bay season 2, and that they are looking to get started earlier than they did for season 1.

So, heading into SDCC and the Widow's Bay panel, we know a lot about what to expect for season 2, but I have a feeling that we're going to learn more about the events of the season 1 finale, the major cliffhanger, where the show plans to go in season 2, and when we can expect the new season.

I would love to hear more about the origins of Widow's Bay and what Dippold and the team have planned for the new season. That's the biggest news I want to hear, but selfishly, I would also like to know what the plan is for filming, exactly, and when we can expect to see Widow's Bay season 2 on Apple TV.

Unfortunately, if the team doesn't get back out to the East Coast to start filming the series some time before the year's end, it's going to be hard to start filming in early to mid-2027 and also release the new season in the same year. That makes me think that we could be waiting until 2028 for Widow's Bay season 2.

I hope, one, that I'm wrong and, two, we learn that I'm wrong during the SDCC panel for Widow's Bay.

Fingers crossed we get confirmation Widow's Bay season 2 will premiere sometime in 2027, but we'll just have to wait and see how things go.

Remember, Apple TV's panel kicks off from Hall H at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25. From there, we don't know exactly what time Widow's Bay will be there, but our team will be there covering the panel. We'll be sharing any big news from the panel on Show Snob, so stay tuned.