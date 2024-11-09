Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is finally here, The Penguin finale, and more to stream this weekend (Nov. 9 - Nov. 10)
The time has finally come for you Yellowstone fans! After a very, very long wait Yellowstone season 5 part 2 officially returns this weekend! That's probably what many of you are most excited to see. But that doesn't mean the Western series is your only option.
The Penguin finale is also set to come out on Sunday, and there's also a great number of shows that were released earlier this week for you to catch up on. Here's 4 shows to stream that will keep you busy this weekend, Nov. 9 - Nov. 10, 2024:
- Citadel: Honey Bunny - premiered Nov. 7 on Prime Video
- Outer Banks season 4 part 2 - premiered Nov. 7 on Netflix
- The Penguin finale - Nov. 10 on HBO and Max
- Yellowstone season 5 part 2 - Nov. 10 on Paramount Network and CBS
Outer Banks season 4 part 2
Oh my goodness. I'm not going to spoil anything for those of you who haven't been able to catch up on Outer Banks season 4 part 2 yet. All I can say is, buckle in because it's a wild ride that will leave you with all sorts of feels by the time you watch the season 4 finale. OBX season 4B premiered Thursday, Nov. 7 on Netflix. The full season is now streaming.
Last we left the Pogues, Sarah and Pope were stuck in the catacomb with no way out, JJ learns the truth about who his biological parents are, and Wes and Hollis are up to something when it comes to their agreement with Rafe and Goat Island.
But as you can see in the trailer, everything is going to be fine in terms of Pope and Sarah at least because they're with their fellow Pogues and head to Morocco. It's a great adventure you don't want to miss! When you're ready to get into spoilers, be sure to check out our recaps and reviews of the episodes.
Yellowstone season 5 part 2
There haven't been new episodes of Yellowstone since December 2022! That is way too long to wait for the second half of a season. The show faced some hurdles like the actors and writers strikes, as well as some behind-the-scenes drama between the creative team and lead actor Kevin Costner. That does mean he won't be a part of Yellowstone season 5 part 2.
However, let's put all of that behind us and revel in the fact that season 5B is almost here! The show returns Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network or at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The fifth season is a total of 14 episodes, and there's still 6 episodes that we have not gotten the chance to watch. Check out the release schedule below:
- Season 5 episode 9 - Nov. 10
- Season 5 episode 10 - Nov. 17
- Season 5 episode 11 - Nov. 24
- Season 5 episode 12 - Dec. 1
- Season 5 episode 13 - Dec. 8
- Season 5 episode 14 (finale) - Dec. 15