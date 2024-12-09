The Yellowstone series finale is fast-approaching! (When to watch season 5 episode 14)
I feel like it's the end of an era, truly. But somehow, we've already almost reached the point of saying goodbye to Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. The show has had a good run and I'm certainly going to miss it. If it does actually come to an end. We'll get into that a little later. With all the delays and behind-the-scenes drama, it's definitely time to hand the reins over for good (pun intended!).
How to watch the Yellowstone series finale
Yellowstone season 5 episode 14, aka the series finale (maybe), airs Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. What's great about the release time is that it's not very late, no matter where you live in the U.S. For those of you on the west coast, you get to watch it as early as 5 p.m. PT! Here's the release times below:
- East Coast: 8 p.m. ET
- West Coast: 5 p.m. PT
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT
Right now, the second half of the season is not available to stream anywhere. However eventually, these final episodes will be added to Peacock along with the previous seasons. It's not really known why the series doesn't stream on Paramount+. That will remain a mystery for now, I guess. There's multiple ways to access the Paramount Network including cable packages, Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and more.
The uncertain future of the show
Ok, so why aren't we sure this is the series finale? Well, the network did announce that season 5 would be the show's last. However lately, there's been rumors that a Yellowstone season 6 could still happen without Kevin Costner. Just like season 5 part 2 has gone on without him as well. I don't know. Perhaps this is true, maybe it isn't. It's possible Paramount wants to see how well Yellowstone does without the lead actor and make a decision off of that.
Whatever may or may not be happening, I think it's honestly time to say goodbye to the Western and Yellowstone season 5 should be the last. If you still need some of that Taylor Sheridan fix, there's prequel series 1923 season 2 to look forward to in February 2025 and the creators new show, Landman, currently on Paramount+.
The Yellowstone season 5 finale premieres Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.