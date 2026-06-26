These 10 short-lived Peacock shows would have been better on Netflix

Peacock has seen a few short-lived TV shows yet, which ones might have been better on Netflix?

Like any streaming service, Peacock has a wide library of original TV series. Some of them become critical and audience hits, such as Twisted Metal and some limited series. Poker Face was a success, ending due to various circumstances. However, it often seems Peacock can’t advertise as well as Netflix, Apple, or other streaming spots, meaning some very promising series couldn’t get the attention they deserved.

It may be that some could have done better on Netflix. True, that streamer is infamous for its own long list of shows canceled early. Yet some Peacock shows could have fit the Netflix model better, from their episode counts to their storylines, thanks to Netflix’s wide range of genres. These are ten short-lived Peacock shows that could have become Netflix hits and prove that where a show airs can be an important factor in its survival.

PONIES -- Pictured: (l-r) Emilia Clarke as Bea, Haley Lu Richardson as Twila -- (Photo by: PEACOCK

Ponies

Kicking off this list is Ponies, a show that seemed to have all the ingredients to be a hit. Emilia Clarke, in her first big post-Game of Thrones TV role, stars alongside rising starlet Haley Lu Richardson in a nice period spy show set at the height of the Cold War. They’re two secretaries working in Moscow in 1977 when they learn their missing husbands were CIA agents. They join up as agents themselves to find out what happened.

The show rested on the fabulous chemistry of its leads, along with the comedy of the pair learning to be secret agents. The Cold War setting was perfectly done with some terrific twists and turns. It ended in a huge cliffhanger that should have led to another season, which sadly won’t happen. Given Netflix’s love of such spy series, Ponies should have ridden for a while longer.

ONE OF US IS LYING -- "One Of Us Is Not Like The Other" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Cooper van Grootel as Nate, Chibuikem Uche as Cooper, Mark McKenna as Simon, Annalisa Cochrane as Addy, Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn -- (Photo by: Nicola Dove/Peacock)

One of Us Is Lying

This two-season show starts out as a mix of The Breakfast Club and Knives Out. Five high schoolers are stuck in detention when one dies under mysterious circumstances. As the other four come under suspicion, their search for the truth uncovers the various lies and secrets each has that tie to a larger mystery. The play on the usual school class dynamics adds another layer of drama.

The show was engaging in the build-up and some unexpected turns. It was all sold well by the cast, with the second season adding a new mysterious mastermind to the mix. With Outer Banks proving that a darker teen drama can work on Netflix, the truth is One of Us Is Lying would have been a better choice on that streamer.

KILLING IT -- "Timber" Episode 208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Scott MacArthur as Brock, Craig Robinson as Craig -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/PEACOCK)

Killing It

Killing It was one of several shows that were sadly killed off by the 2023 Hollywood strikes. That’s a shame, as this spin on the workplace comedy had the potential to go on much longer. Craig Robinson plays a guy who’s hit pretty much rock bottom in his life. That’s until he somehow gets involved in a contest to hunt a Florida python, leading to hijinks.

The show was wonderful to watch, thanks to Robinson and co-star Claudia O'Doherty as his partner, sharing fun banter. The series got edgier as it went along, especially in season 2, where the pair runs a farm and runs afoul of a rival group. It was really gelling when it was axed, yet Netflix could have let it develop as a quirky dark comedy. This show shouldn’t have been killed so soon.

Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK)

Based On a True Story

Netflix is packed with true-crime documentaries, so a TV show mocking them would have been a good choice. Based On a True Story starred Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as spouses hitting financial troubles. When they suspect a new neighbor (Tom Bateman) is a serial killer, they decide to use him for a podcast on his exploits. Too late, the pair realized that giving a sociopathic murderer a platform for fame can backfire.

The show is a dark delight, with the actors providing laughs amid the often grisly killings. Even better are the shots it takes on podcasts and the true crime subgenre, particularly how the killers are given more attention than their victims. Its short run ended on a cliffhanger, and perhaps it’s because Peacock didn’t promote it right. Netflix could have helped this story run much longer.

Hysteria! key art

Hysteria!

A 1980s-themed series set in a small town revolving around teenagers mired in supernatural shenanigans? This sounds like a Stranger Things knockoff, but Hysteria is better than it looks. In 1989, a trio of teens decided to boost their band by pretending to be Satanic worshippers. This backfires when a series of strange events involving possible demons casts them in a bad light.

The show works with the 80s vibes and some great actors like Julie Bowen and Anna Camp. The big turn is that the true evil isn’t otherworldly but simply human fear and mob mentality along with a fame-hungry student's quest for attention getting out of control. It ran just one season, as Netflix could have promoted it better and appealed to the Stranger Things crowd. If nothing else, any show with genre icon Bruce Campbell as the sheriff deserved a lot more hype.

Vampire Academy premieres September 15 on Peacock

Vampire Academy

Netflix is home to plenty of literary adaptations and supernatural shows. So they might have been a far better choice for a TV show based on the long-running YA novel series. It’s not a strict adaptation, but rather using the novels as a framework for a fun spin on a secret school for fledgling vampires. The show expertly brought the books’ complex mythology to life in a fun way, mixing supernatural antics with believable high school drama.

The cast was stellar, some the spitting image of their book characters, others a fresh take on popular figures. It also had a sense of true fun, one lacking in other YA adaptations. It got good reviews and viewing numbers, so it was a surprise it was canceled after just one season. Netflix could have made this a new mini-franchise with the Academy closing faster than it should have on Peacock.

James Dittiger/PEACOCK

Laid

Netflix has an affinity for black comedies, so Laid could have fit there better than it did on Peacock. Stephanie Hsu played Ruby, a woman thrown when one of her former lovers dies. At the funeral, she sees another ex being creamed by a truck. A quick check has Ruby discovering literally every person she’s slept with has died under mysterious circumstances. Is it a coincidence, a serial killer, or a strange curse?

Hsu has a wonderful air as a frankly selfish woman with her own problems who has no idea why this is happening to her. Zosia Mamet is a delight as her best friend helping her, and a big turn with Hsu’s latest conquest adds more drama. The show ended on a cliffhanger, which was a bad move, as a different streamer would have hopefully given it more attention.

TEACUP -- "You Don't Know What It Means To Win" Episode 106 -- Pictured: Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley -- (Photo by: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

Teacup

A promising horror mystery, Teacup seemed so much like a Netflix show that it would have been easy to mistake what streamer it was on. Set in a rural Georgia town suddenly beset by masked figures, the series had a chilling atmosphere and moody settings to match its dark story. A cast headed up by Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman also helped it shine.

The show did have some pacing issues, so it might have benefited from Netflix cutting it down an episode or two. That would have aided the flow as the twists and shocking kills were good for frights. It picked up at the end with the promise of a better second season, so Netflix might actually benefit from trying to pick this show up.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test

With so many great spy shows on Netflix, The Copenhagen Test would have been settled in nicely. The series stars Simu Liu as a secret agent who learns his body has been “hacked” by a mysterious enemy. His search for answers has him and a fellow agent (Melissa Barrera) learning the dark truth of their pasts and their agency's not having the best intentions.

After a slow start, the series picks up nicely into a brisk, action-packed thriller. Liu is fantastic as the hero, getting into exciting action sequences, and matched by Barrera, showing her own grit. The viewing numbers were reportedly fantastic, making the show’s cancellation more surprising. A spy adventure such as this would easily pass the test for Netflix viewers to become a favorite.

THE GIRL IN THE WOODS -- "The Door in the Woods" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Stefanie Scott as Carrie Ecker, Misha Osherovich as Nolan Frisk, Sofia Bryant as Tasha Gibson -- (Photo by: Scott Green/Peacock)

The Girl in the Woods

Peacock just can’t seem to crack the YA fantasy genre as well as Netflix has. The Girl in the Woods was one of their first attempts with a unique premise: A young teen (Stefanie Scott) escapes the cult that’s raised her over the years, freeing her from the idea that they have to protect a door that keeps demons out of Earth. Too late, she discovers the door is very real and has to stop the monsters she’s unleashed.

The series flowed thanks to short episode run times and a stripped-down story that emphasized the characters more than CGI monsters. Scott, Misha Osherovich, and Sofia Bryant were a terrific trio of actors who helped the story unfold at a fine pace. This was early in Peacock’s existence, so they were working out the kinks, yet Netflix would have added a better spot for a teen supernatural adventure.