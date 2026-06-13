The 6 best TV shows you missed this spring

It's been a really solid spring for streaming TV. We've seen so many great new shows premiere, and many other shows returned for new seasons on some of the major streaming services, like HBO, Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. I'm talking about shows like The Boys season 5, Euphoria season 3, Beef season 2, Nemesis, and The Boroughs.

Even if you've watched all those hit shows, I'm sure you haven't seen everything released this spring. As we turn the corner on spring and head into the summer with some huge blockbuster releases on the way, I wanted to make sure fans don't miss some of the best shows of the year so far.

I picked the five best TV shows released this spring that you probably missed, starting with Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV.

Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV+

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2

Premiere date: April 1

Created by Jonathan Tropper

Cast: Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, and James Marsden

Where to watch: Apple TV

I love Your Friends and Neighbors! It's easily one of my favorite shows of the year, and it's still, somehow, super underrated despite having, perhaps, the best cast on TV. The series tells the story of Coop, also known as Andrew Cooper, played by Jon Hamm, as he gets creative to maintain his income and lifestyle after losing his job.

In the second season, Coop gets back to business after a divorce, work trouble, and a murder charge derailed his life in the show's first season. James Marsden also joins the cast in the new season, and he's an incredible treat.

The good news, even though some viewers, like you, are sleeping on this show, Apple TV is not. Apple TV just renewed Your Friends and Neighbors for season 3, and it's already filming. That should mean we'll see the new season premiere sometime early next year if all goes well. Oh, and we have new cast members in the mix for season 3, too!

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay

Premiere date: April 29

Created by Katie Dippold

Cast: Matthew Rhys, Katie O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Betty Gilpin, Hamish Linklater, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, and Kingston Rumi Southwick

Where to watch: Apple TV

I know I just said Your Friends and Neighbors is one of my favorite shows of the year, and that's true. Widow's Bay is my favorite show of the year, and it might just be my favorite show since Jury Duty. I absolutely love Katie Dippold's new horror comedy on Apple TV.

In the series, Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthe Rhys) is ready to make Widow's Bay, a small island community, the next great tourist destination in New England. The only problem is a centuries-old curse that haunts the island's residents and stops any Widow's Bay natives from leaving the island.

Widow's Bay is a little bit of everything. It's the funniest show on TV at times. It's scary and thrilling at others, and it's also incredibly moving. These characters have so much depth, and the island's history sets up the story for success.

Apple TV also sees the vision with Widow's Bay, as well. The series was just renewed for season 2 ahead of the season 1 finale on Tuesday, June 16. You still have time to catch up on Widow's Bay before the season ends.

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Off Campus

Premiere date: May 13

Created by Louisa Levy

Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano, Josh Heuston, and Steve Howey

Where to watch: Prime Video

Off Campus is definitely the steamiest new show of the spring, and it's easily one of the best, as well. The series is based on Elle Kennedy's book series. It tells the story of Hannah (Ella Bright), a college student and musician, who starts fake-dating the star hockey player, Garrett (Belmont Cameli), to attract interest from her crush.

Off Campus season 2 is already in the works, and we already know the new season will focus on a different couple.

Honestly, Off Campus was quite popular, but I do think that it could continue to reach more of an audience as the summer gets started. School is out for most of the country. It's hot, and everyone needs a good show to watch at night. Off Campus could be that show if you missed it. It's a little on the cheesy side for me, personally, but it's still a great romantic series.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Dutton Ranch

Premiere date: May 15

Created by Chad Feehan

Cast: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J. R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening

Where to watch: Paramount+

I'm not the biggest Yellowstone fan, but there's no doubt Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, deserves a spot on the list. The Yellowstone spinoff premiered on May 15, and it's been a big success ever since. Still, I think it could reach a much bigger audience.

The series continues the story of Beth and Rip after the events of the Yellowstone finale. While it looked like the couple might stick around the northwest, they had to make other arrangements, and those arrangements led them down to Texas to continue their cattle ranching ventures.

Dutton Ranch has not been renewed for season 2 yet on Paramount+, but we're only halfway through the first season right now. There's still plenty of time for that to happen. And, let's be real; Dutton Ranch season 2 is going to happen.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed - Credit: Apple TV

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Premiere date: May 20

Created by David J. Rosen

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Jake Johnson, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Nola Wallace, and Dolly de Leon

Where to watch: Apple TV

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is the third Apple TV show on this list, which speaks to the quality of the shows Apple TV is rolling out right now and just how underrated these shows still are. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is the most underrated of the three, and it has potential to be the biggest of the bunch, too.

The series tells the story of Paula, played by Tatiana Maslany, who becomes the victim of a blackmail and extortion scheme. While it threatens her current divorce and custody battle, it gets much murkier than that.

Do not sleep on Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. It's easily one of the best shows of the year, and you still have plenty of time to catch up.

THE FOUR SEASONS, SEASON 2. (L to R) Marco Calvani as Claude, Tina Fey as Kate, and Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne in Episode 208 of The Four Seasons, Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Four Seasons season 2

Premiere date: May 28

Created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield

Cast: Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, an d Erika Henningsen

Where to watch: Netflix

Last but not least, The Four Seasons season 2 our final pick on our list of shows you missed this spring. The new season of the hit series from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield premiered on Netflix just a few weeks ago on Thursday, May 28.

In the new season, the whole gang is back, living life, and surviving amid the ups and downs and stresses and successes of adult life. We also get a special flashback episode of The Four Seasons season 2 with a special guest.

We haven't heard just yet if The Four Seasons is renewed for season 3 yet, but I have a feeling we'll be getting that news soon.

If you missed any of those six shows this spring, I highly recommend getting caught up right now because we have an amazing summer ahead for new TV releases, including House of the Dragon season 3, Harlan Coben's new Netflix show, I Will Find You, The Bear season 5, Ted Lasso season 4, Ransom Canyon season 2, and more!