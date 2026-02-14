3 thrilling TV shows almost as good as The Night Manager

The Night Manager season 2 just finished up in early February 2025. While we already know The Night Manager season 3 is in the works, and hopefully won't take another 10 years to make, fans are already looking for a new thriller to watch next.

Of all the genres, spy thriller is at the top of my list right behind teen dramas about treasure hunters; I love these shows. The Night Manager is basically the best of the best, but there are some great TV thrillers that come very close to being as good as Tom Hiddleston's espionage series.

Let's get the list of TV shows to watch after The Night Manager season 2b started with another UK-based series, Black Doves.

Black Doves - Netflix

Black Doves

Black Doves is my top pick for fans of The Night Manager to watch right now. The series has a lot of similarities with The Night Manager, including a very famous lead (Kiera Knightley) and its ties to the highest levels of Britain's government.

In the series, Helen Webb, played by Knightley, is the wife of a politician and also a spy for a secret organization known as the Black Doves. When her lover is murdered in connection with a high-profile case, Helen, with the help of an old partner, Sam (Ben Whishaw), gets caught up in a major conspiracy with global consequences.

Black Doves premiered on Netflix in December 2024, and it's coming back for season 2 sometime this year. You can watch the first season on Netflix right now.

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL -- Episode 109 -- Pictured: Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal -- (Photo by: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited)

The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal is the next thriller that fans of The Night Manager need to watch next. The series was released around the same time as Black Doves, and it's also coming back for season 2, hopefully, very soon.

Eddie Redmayne stars as the Jackal, an assassin who is tasked with killing several influential people during the first few episodes of the season. We also have an MI6 agent who gets involved in the investigation to find out who this assassin is and take him down.

I loved this show! You can watch The Day of the Jackal season 1 on Peacock in the United States and other countries around the world. In the UK, you can watch the series on Sky Go or NOW.

We're hoping we don't have to wait too much longer for The Day of the Jackal season 2, but filming was supposed to start soon. It's unclear if that actually happened, but we'll keep an eye out. I promise it won't be a 10-year gap between seasons like The Night Manager, though.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 305 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

The Night Agent

Last but certainly not least, we have a show that Netflix releases new seasons of relatively quickly, and that's The Night Agent starring Gabriel Basso. The Night Agent season 3 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 19, so you have just enough time to watch or re-watch the first two seasons of the hit series before the third season hits Netflix.

The Night Agent is based on Matthew Quick's book of the same name about Peter Sutherland, played by Basso, who is an FBI agent who is brought into a secret program, Night Action, but he's just the guy who answers the phone. When he gets a surprising call from a non-agent, Peter jumps into action to do what's right, even if when it's a conspiracy that leads to the highest levels of the United States government.

The Night Agent is the most action-packed of the shows on this list, and it's also the most fun. I highly recommend it to anyone who likes a good spy series.

Unfortunately, Netflix has not renewed The Night Agent for season 4 yet, but it's early. We're still expecting that this show is going to be coming back for a fourth season. There's simply no way, at this point, that it will be canceled.

That's the list of thrilling spy shows to watch if you're a fan of The Night Manager. As mentioned, it's probably going to be a while until season 3 is ready to go on BBC and Prime Video, but these shows should hold you over for a little while.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Night Manager season 3!