4 best Netflix shows you might have missed in March 2025

March is winding down, and Netflix has rolled out all of its new shows this month. After watching all of the new Netflix shows released this month, I shared a list of four shows that fans need to watch.

Netflix has even more good shows coming in April, so now, it's time to make sure you don't fall too far behind on all the great Netflix shows coming this spring.

Let's get list started with the show everyone's talking about, Adolescence!

Adolescence

There's no doubt Adolescence is the best new Netflix show of March! It's probably the best Netflix show of the year so far, and I don't think it's all that close, either. The series stars Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, a teenager accused of brutally murdering his classmate, Katie. While the series isn't based on one real case, it's obviously influenced by several cases of violence against women and girls.

Adolescence is exceptional for a few reasons. It's an incredible and impactful story that comments on how social media, including its stars and personalities, affects kids and their development. Technically, it's also excellent. Each episode is one take, which is a massive challenge for the crew and cast. Truly, I was blown away by Adolescence. It's one of the most remarkable Netflix shows we've seen in a long time!

Premiere date: March 13

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

Cast: Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, and Jo Hartley

The Residence

The Residence is basically the perfect Netflix murder mystery series. It's like Shonda Rhimes' version of Knives Out, and it's brilliant. You will be guessing the killer from the very beginning, but there's no way you'll crack this case. It's so good!

In The Residence, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), a detective with interesting methods, is called in to investigate the murder of A. B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) during a dinner at the White House. There are so many good performances in this show, but Aduba shines and stands out from the crowd.

Overall, I think most fans will really enjoy this series. It's only been out a little more than a week, but I'm kind of surprised it's not more popular!

Premiere date: March 20

Created by Paul William Davies

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Randall Park, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Bronson Pinchot, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, and Spencer Garrett

Caught

If you're a fan of the Harlan Coben shows, we have the perfect show for you to watch right now! It's Caught, also known as Atrapados, and it's based on Coben's novel of the same name. The Argentine Netflix original series was just released this week, but it's already climbing up the Netflix Top 10.

Caught tells the story of Ema Garay, a journalist played by Soledad Villamil. Ema tries to get to the bottom of investigations involving pedophiles and those who harm children where the police have no or few leads. In her latest investigation, her personal proximity to a subject of the investigation causes issues for Ema as she tries to work her way around an intricate web.

Just One Look, another of Coben's series, was also released on Netflix in March, too! That's three of Coben's shows on Netflix this year so far!

Premiere date: March 25

Created by Ana Cohan and Miguel Cohan

Cast: Soledad Villamil, Alberto Ammann, Juan Minujín, Matías Recalt, and more

Survival of the Thickest season 2

Survival of the Thickest season 2 just premiered on Netflix a few days ago, so I have a feeling most of our readers have not checked out the new season of Michelle Buteau's show. If you're up for a new season of the comedy series, I highly recommend checking out Survival of the Thickest season 2.

The first season of the series premiered on Netflix in July 2023, so it's been a minute since fans have caught up with Mavis Beaumont, played by Buteau, as she navigates life and love. The second season is similar to the first as Mavis tries to figure out and find what she's really looking for in a relationship.

Premiere date: March 27

Created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Marouane Zotti, Taylor Selé, Anissa Felix, Liza Treyger, Garcelle Beauvais, Tika Sumpter, Peppermint, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, and more

If you've seen all those shows already, don't worry! I have more recommendations! I also recommend watching Just One Look, Temptation Island, High Tides season 2, and Million Dollar Secret.

That's all for now! Stay tuned for more good Netflix shows to watch next month.