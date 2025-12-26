5 Disney+ shows we can’t wait to watch in 2026

As we wrap up 2025, we can rest easy knowing that Disney+ will continue to offer thrilling new television for us to enjoy. We have a chance to shake off the dust of disappointments and triumphs alike as we ring in the new year. While Disney is, of course, best known for its animated programming, there’s always more variety to be found on its streaming platform.

So, it’s time to get excited about our binge-watches of 2026. Whether you’re looking for familiar children’s programming or action-packed Marvel superheroes, the streaming platform has you covered. Here are some of the shows we are most looking forward to next year.

PHINEAS AND FERB - “Model Pack" (Disney) PHINEAS, FERB

1. Phineas and Ferb season 5

Release date: January 2026

Who would have thought that beloved Disney Channel cartoon Phineas and Ferb would be at the center of such intrigue? Although the show previously concluded in 2015, it returned to the Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2025 with the first half of its fifth season. Now, we can expect to see the second half of the season in 2026.

The first 10 episodes gave us hope for a return to form for the cartoon, as stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb take on another summer of unbelievable inventions. Meanwhile their sister, Candace, seeks to expose their antics and their pet platypus, Perry, continues to thwart the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. While the revival didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, it did bring a nostalgic blast from the past to our television screens.

The second half of season 5 is set to premiere on the Disney Channel and Disney+ in January 2026. The returning voice stars include Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Dan Povenmire.

2. Wonder Man

Release date: Jan. 27, 2026

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is kicking off its Phase Six in 2026, and one of the most intriguing entries in its new lineup is Wonder Man. The titular character, also known as Simon Williams, is based on a superhero who first appeared in Avengers #9, with powers that include super strength, flight, and energy blasts. He was reportedly set to make his cinematic debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but the character is heading in a new direction.

The upcoming Disney+ show will focus on struggling actor Simon Williams as he vies for a role in a remake of the superhero film Wonder Man. His biggest competition is John Slattery, whom fans will recognize as the red herring from Iron Man 3. The show promises to go behind the scenes of Hollywood as the two go head-to-head for the leading role.

Wonder Man will premiere on Jan. 27, 2026, on Disney+. The show stars Yahya Abdul-Marteen II, Ben Kingsley, and Ed Harris.

FOX Summer 2000 TCA | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

3. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Expected release date: Spring 2026

While I’m not always on board with the recent trend of rebooting beloved sitcoms, I admit that I have high hopes for the new Malcolm in the Middle series. The original long-running show followed the middle child, Malcolm, as he navigated his wild, dysfunctional, yet ultimately loving family.

Now, the show is set to pick up with an adult Malcolm and his daughter. While he has seemingly kept away from his chaotic family, he is suddenly pulled back into their antics when his father and mother invite him to their 40th anniversary party. This will surely set up Malcolm’s classic conflict of supporting his family while feeling dragged down by their antics.

Life’s Still Unfair is set to release on Disney+ in Spring 2026 and will star original and new cast members. We will see the return of Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek and Justin Berfield in their original roles, with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark replacing Erik Per Sullivan. The show will also feature new characters portrayed by Keeley Karsten and Kiana Madeira.

(L-R): Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann), Jubilee (voiced by Holly Chou), Jean Grey (voiced by Jennifer Hale), Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase), Roberto Da Costa (voiced by Gui Agustini), Nightcrawler (voiced by Adrian Hough), Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith), and Morph (voiced by JP Karliak) in Marvel Animation's X-MEN '97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

4. X-Men ‘97 season 2

Expected release date: Summer 2026

This continuation of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series arrived on Disney+ in 2024, featuring its old-school animation style and a lot of heart. The show quickly stood out as something more than just nostalgia-bait for avid fans. The series received rave reviews for staying true to the spirit of the original story while still leading the franchise down a new and exciting path.

The first season of X-Men ‘97 picks up one year after the conclusion of The Animated Series. The scrappy team of heroes faces new challenges under new leadership, former antagonist Magneto, while Charles Xavier recovers from his life-threatening injuries in the original show. The new season is expected to focus on how the team will reunite and return home after the dramatic events of the previous season’s conclusion.

The second season of X-Men ‘97 is expected to release in the summer of 2026. The voice actors of the returning heroes include Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Ross Marquand, Matthew Waterson, and Holly Chou.

Paul Bettany as The Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021 All Rights Reserved.

5. VisionQuest

Expected release date: Fall 2026

While VisionQuest is one of the more mysterious Phase Six projects in the Marvel lineup, it is definitely one of the most anticipated. VisionQuest is a follow-up to WandaVision and its spin-off Agatha All Along, both of which are fan favorites in the MCU. While there are often complaints of formulaic plots and superhero fatigue in recent MCU outings, WandaVision and Agatha All Along offered audiences new and fresh premises.

Hopefully, VisionQuest will be more of the same. The last time we saw Vision, he was revealed to be a resurrected version of the character, created by a grieving Wanda. His lack of memories or emotions, only to suddenly be flooded with disjointed memories, left his character in an existential crisis. Presumably, VisionQuest will let us know what’s next for his character arc, as well as exploring the return of antagonist Ultron and newly reincarnated Tommy Maximoff.

The premiere date for VisionQuest is still TBA, but it is set to release sometime in the later half of 2026. It will also feature the return of Paul Bettany and James Spader, as well as new appearances from Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, T'Nia Miller, and Emily Hampshire.