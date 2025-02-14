5 romantic shows to get you in the Valentine's Day spirit

Many people enjoy Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner or something more lavish, while others are content to spend a night enjoying some wonderfully romantic series'. With so many to choose from, we've taken some of the work out of the task of choosing with this handy list. However you choose to celebrate the holiday, don't miss these great love stories to get in the spirit.

Bridgerton

Courtesy: Netflix

Created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix, Bridgerton is based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn which chronicles the lives of the eight siblings of the noble Bridgerton family who live in the Regency era of London High Society. The series is the first from Shondaland for Netflix, and has aired three seasons with a fourth to come in 2026.

This historical drama is romance at its finest. From the costumes, the modern music played in the style of the particular time period, all beautiful people, to the steamy love making sessions, Bridgerton should be top of your list for Valentine's Day mood setting.

Don't miss the season 4 Bridgerton fan event on Valentine's Day as well! If that isn't enough, be sure to watch the spin-off of the series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story for an extra dose of romance as well.

Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are streaming on Netflix.

Poldark

Aiden Turner as Ross Poldark, Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza

The BBC One series Poldark is a historical drama full of romance that is filmed in the equally romantic setting of Cornwall. The series is based on seven of the 12 novels written by Winston Graham. The show stars Aidan Turner in the title role of Ross Vennor Poldark, a veteran of the British Army who served during the American Revolutionary War. Upon returning home, he discovers the death of his father, which has left his family estate in ruins.

While that might sound pretty bleak, don't think for one minute that Poldark doesn't experience romance during his story. Have you seen Turner in this role!? Swoon! Between falling for scullery maid Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), and his undying love for his childhood sweetheart, Poldark is a darker story but full of love and romance for many of the characters featured throughout the five seasons.

Poldark is available on PBS.

Virgin River

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

The Netflix original series Virgin River released its sixth season in December 2024 and has been renewed for a seventh. The series features Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who leaves her life in Los Angeles to embark on a new journey in Virgin River, a remote town in Northern California.

Mel believes small-town life will allow her to heal from her past but doesn't figure in the possibility of finding romance. She meets local owner, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), and while their relationship isn't void of hardships, it is often full of times of romance.

Virgin River is streaming on Netflix.

One Day

Ambika Mod as Emma & Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day - Netflix

Netflix series One Day is a romantic drama based on David Nicholl's 2009 novel. The story follows the 14-year friendship between Emma, played by Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt), and Dexter, played by Leo Woodall (White Lotus). She is a working class girl from Leeds and Dexter comes from a privileged family in London. The duo meet after graduating from the University at Edinburgh, and their lives were never the same.

The story is full of romantic ups and downs, but not necessarily with each other. Both Emma and Dexter live their lives while constantly circling back to their friendship, which holds a truly special bond. They share deep intimacy that is often sprinkled with sexual tension.

One Day is streaming on Netflix.

Sex and the City

Sex And The City TV Still | Getty Images/GettyImages

A list of romantic shows isn't complete without Carrie and the gang. Sex and the City was created for HBO by Darren Star and released on Netflix in 2024. The series debuted on the streamer's Top 10 Charts and continues to be a popular watch. With six seasons available, there's plenty of content!

The drama follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they live their luxurious lives in NYC and all they encounter in sex, love, friendship, and more.

Sex and the City is streaming on Netflix.